Humza Yousaf refuses to rule out election as no confidence vote looms

Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf has refused to rule out an election during an interview on the future of the country’s government today (27 April).

He revealed that he’d proposed a meeting with Ash Regan, who could be a key player in whether Mr Yousaf continues in power, as well as the opposition, asking for “good faith”.

Regan has already written to the first minister setting out her demands in exchange for her support in the vote.

When asked if an election could be on the cards, he responded: “Can’t rule it out”.