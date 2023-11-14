Roman Butchaski: Former Australian radio host missing in croc-infested waters

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A massive search is underway to find a former Australian radio host and angler who went missing near crocodile-infested waters in far north of Queensland over the weekend.

Roman Butchaski, who previously worked for 2GB, went missing on Sunday while on a solo fishing adventure at Oliver River in the remote Cape York peninsula. The river is located about 600km north of Cairns and 150km from Bamaga on the tip of Cape York.

The air and water search operations began after Mr Butchaski, also known as Butch, failed to return to the camping ground of Bramwell Station, where he had been staying.

Some of his belongings, including his fishing gear, were discovered ahead of the third day of the search, said Harry Clarke from the Country Caller.

"The latest is that the search finished yesterday afternoon and there are air and land searches scheduled to continue again this morning,” Mr Clark said on Tuesday.

Mr Butchaski borrowed a buggy from a friend and travelled about an hour to go fishing along the banks of the Olive River, he said, adding that authorities had discovered his vehicle along with a few other personal items.

"The Olive River is a tidal saltwater river and like all waterways in that area they are known crocodile habitats so that's certainly one of things search crews are taking into consideration as they look for Butch," Mr Clarke added.

Mr Butchaski's former co-host, Gavin Pitchford, told 2GB that his friend regularly visited the spot on the Olive River for fishing.

"I'm devastated. Butchy walks the banks up there regularly. He's been fishing there forever," a statement read out on air said.

Mr Pitchford fears that his friend could have suffered a medical episode due to his diabetes.

Senior sergeant Duane Amos said the car that Mr Butchaski was driving was found at the river. "He's gone to that area to go fishing – he's an avid fisherman ... and there is a familiarity with that area," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"He was well-prepared for a normal expedition that he has undertaken before," he added.

Queensland police on Monday added that additional officers were travelling from Bamaga to assist in the search operation.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) has deployed at least eight wildlife officers to support the police in an effort to ensure the safety of the officers in the crocodile-infested waters.

A spokesperson for the DES said so far there has been no evidence of a crocodile being involved in the incident.

"No crocodiles have been removed," the spokesperson said, adding: "Olive River is known croc country and people in the area are reminded to be crocwise in every choice."

Sky News Australia described Mr Butchaski last year as someone who knew “Sydney’s waters like the back of his hands”.