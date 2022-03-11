Water in Sydney Harbour turns brown amid record Australian flooding

Sydney Harbour’s glistening, sapphire-blue water has turned muddy brown because of stormwater depositing soil and debris around it.

The drastic change in colour of the water was caused by overflowing wastewater systems, which authorities said could linger for days. Officials have also urged swimmers to stay away from the harbour until the situation clears.

The New South Wales environment department issued pollution warnings for all Sydney beaches, in areas from Palm Beach in the north down to Cronulla in the south.

“Due to extreme wet weather conditions and flooding events, stormwater pollution may be impacting some swimming sites,” the department said.

“Avoid swimming if you can see signs of pollution such as discoloured water and floating debris. Always check with lifeguards for the latest beaches conditions.”

The warning came in the aftermath of record-breaking floods and torrential rains that have lashed the country’s eastern coast since last month and killed at least 21 people.

Sydney residents who witnessed the sudden change in colour were left shocked and took to social media to share photos.

“This is Sydney Harbour this afternoon. Other passengers and I pretty taken aback,” Twitter user Carly Waters said, sharing a drone video.

Several compared sights of the harbour to the Brisbane river in the Queensland capital and Melbourne’s Yarra river, which are often brown in colour because the rivers carry rainwater that has clay and sediments.

The murky colour of the waterways along the New South Wales coastlines was caused by floodwaters, sediment and untreated sewage, with potential viruses and bacteria posing a health risk to swimmers.

“It’s not just the local stormwater that’s polluting our beaches, but it’s the murky water from the flood-affected inland areas,” said Meredith Campey, the manager for NSW government’s Beachwatch program, which provides pollution forecasts. “It’s flowing downstream into the ocean.”

She said places like Pittwater, Sydney Harbour and Botany Bay were the worst affected as lower levels of flushing and stormwater discharging into the oceans was trapped in estuaries.

Ms Campey said the dangers from the polluted water could linger for days due to the extent of the floods.

Earlier this week, sights of the famous Australian Hyams beach on the south coast of New South Wales shocked beachgoers after they saw its white sand turned red with “maggot-infested” seaweed, something experts said could be the result of deadly storms lashing the country.

Visuals showed the beach covered with dark red algae as visitors described noticing a “mild smell”.