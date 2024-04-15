For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian police have said they will be investigating whether the Sydney shopping centre attacker intentionally targeted women.

Five women were among the six people killed by knife attacker Joel Cauchi in at the Westfield mall at Bondi Junction on Saturday.

New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said it was a “line of inquiry” that the attacker “focused on women and avoided the men” during his stabbing spree.

Asked during an interview with ABC News about CCTV footage which appeared to show Cauchi targeting women, Ms Webb said: “The videos speak for themselves, don’t they, and that’s certainly a line of inquiry for us.”

“It’s obvious to me and it’s obvious to detectives that it seems to be an area of interest that the offender had focused on women and avoided the men. It has been reported that five of the deceased are women and the majority of victims in hospital are also women.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese told ABC Radio the breakdown of the victims was “concerning”.

Asked about any links between the attacker and misogynist networks, he said: “All of that investigation will take place, it will be comprehensive, and nothing will not be looked at in this matter.”

Mr Albanese confirmed in an interview with Triple M radio in Sydney that the final victim to be named was Yixuan Cheng, a Chinese student.

Four other people died at the shopping centre. They were Dawn Singleton, Jade Young, Pikria Darchia, and Faraz Tahir.

Ashlee Good, 38, died in hospital from her wounds and her nine-month-old daughter Harriet has undergone surgery.

NSW Health said she was in a serious but stable condition in Sydney Children’s Hospital with seven other injured people remaining in hospital on Monday. All are in stable condition, but one woman is described as serious but stable.

Mr Albanese also praised the “remarkable bravery” shown during the attack, particularly by police inspector Amy Scott who he said “ran towards danger and took this guy out and no doubt saved lives in doing so”.

“Today’s a day where people will hug their loved ones a little bit tighter. And just to show that we’re a society that sticks together at times like this,” he told Triple M. “Australians will stick together.”

Flags at government buildings around the country and landmarks in Sydney, including Sydney Harbour Bridge, are flying at half mast while the Opera House will be lit up with a black ribbon on Monday night.

New South Wales state premier Chris Minns told ABC News the state government will look at creating a permanent memorial to the stabbing victims.

Describing it as a “terrible, terrible few days”, he announced up to 18 million Australian dollars (£9.3 million) for the coroner’s office in New South Wales to establish an independent inquiry.

Police officers walk past a sign at Westfield shopping centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney on Saturday ( AP )

Cauchi, 40, from Queensland, had suffered mental health issues since he was a teenager, his family said in a statement released through Queensland Police.

They said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and those still undergoing treatment at this time. Joel’s actions were truly horrific, and we are still trying to comprehend what has happened.”

“We are in contact with both the New South Wales Police Force and Queensland Police Service and have no issues with the police officer who shot our son as she was only doing her job to protect others, and we hope she is coping all right.”

Queensland Police assistant commissioner Roger Lowe told reporters in Brisbane that Cauchi, who he described as “itinerant”, had not been “prosecuted or arrested or charged for any offence within Queensland” and said the force was assisting police in New South Wales with the investigations.

Mr Lowe said: “He has been in contact with the police, primarily in the last four to five years would be the most contact we have had with him. During that contact we are aware that this individual has suffered from mental health.”

He said Cauchi’s family had contacted authorities when they saw footage of the attack on television.