Man shot and four dead after multiple stabbings at Sydney Mall

Four people were reportedly killed in a stabbing attack at a popular shopping centre in Sydney as authorities rushed to evacuate the shoppers.

At least one person was reportedly shot, but it wasn’t clear if they had died.

The attack took place at Westfield Shopping Centre at Bondi Junction at around 4pm local time on Saturday.

Australian media reported that at least four people had been killed and more had been injured. Those stabbed included a nine-month-old baby, they said.

Police couldn’t be immediately reached to confirm the report.

“A critical incident has commenced following the shooting of a male at Bondi Junction,” New South Wales Police said in a statement.

“Just before 4pm, emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction following reports of multiple people stabbed.”

News site news.com.au reported witnesses claiming that a man started stabbing shoppers at random before being shot by police.

A New South Wales ambulance spokesperson said police had shot one of two alleged attackers and were searching for the other, ABC reported. The spokesperson added that people were still inside the shopping center.

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.

Roi Huberman, an ABC sound engineer who witnessed the attack, told the news network that he took shelter in a store during the incident. “And suddenly we heard a shot or maybe two shots and we didn’t know what to do,” he said. “Then the very capable person in the store took us to the back where it can be locked. She then locked the store and then she then let us through the back and now we are out.”

