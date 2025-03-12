Tesla sales plummet in more countries as drivers turn against Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian Tesla owner is parting ways with the company, citing Elon Musk's political affiliations.

Dick Friend, an early adopter who once owned three Teslas and company stock, is now divesting, refusing to replace one of his vehicles after an accident.

His reason? Disapproval of Mr Musk's perceived right-wing leanings and increasing involvement with the Trump administration.

"The cars are brilliant, but we don't like the direction of the owner and we're voting with our feet," explained Mr Friend, who resides between Hobart and Melbourne.

Data from Australia’s Electric Vehicle Council reveals a 35 per cent drop in Tesla sales in the four months following President Donald Trump's election compared to the same period the previous year.

Recent incidents of vandalism targeting Teslas in Australia and New Zealand further suggest a backlash against Mr Musk's political stance.

Tesla has not yet commented on these developments.

open image in gallery Tesla sales are down across Australia and New Zealand ( AP )

The company’s sales in Australia were already experiencing a downturn prior to the election – 2024 saw a 17 per cent decrease in sales compared to the preceding year, mirroring a global trend.

Sales in Europe have also fallen amid Mr Musk's support for far-right parties, Reuters reported last week.

Tesla cars and dealerships in Australia and New Zealand have been vandalised in the last week, echoing protests in the US.

Mr Trump said on Tuesday that violence against Tesla dealerships would be labelled domestic terrorism, as he appeared with Mr Musk at the White House to select a new Tesla for his staff to use.

In the Australian state of Tasmania, a Tesla dealership was vandalised last week, with graffiti calling Musk a Nazi.

A spokesperson for Tasmania's state police said the force was aware of the incident and was seeking further information.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk in a Tesla ( Getty Images )

In a Facebook group for Tesla owners in Australia, several posters said their cars had been vandalised in recent months.

"We’ve had our Tesla Model Y for 2.5 years, and over the past six months, we’ve experienced increasing hostility on the roads," one poster said, adding she planned to sell her car as she no longer felt safe.

"After speaking with the police, it seems Teslas are being targeted more frequently."

In neighbouring New Zealand, police said on Wednesday that a 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with multiple vandalised Teslas in the biggest city, Auckland.

Declines in Tesla sales in New Zealand over the last year mirror those of the electric vehicle sector more broadly, according to data from the Motor Industry of New Zealand, following the removal of government subsides.