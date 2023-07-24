For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A sailor who survived on raw fish and rainwater while spending three months adrift with his dog in the Pacific Ocean has rehomed his faithful pet after being rescued.

Tim Shaddock, 54, was discovered alive earlier this week on board his catamaran, which had been missing for more than 90 days.

His “amazing” dog Bella had survived alongside him, with Shaddock deciding to leave her in Mexico after a crew member from the rescue boat promised to give her a happy and loving home.

His ‘amazing’ dog Bella has been rehomed with a crew member who helped with their rescue (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

"Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico. She’s Mexican," he explained. "She’s the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn’t let me go. I tried to find a home for her three times and she just kept following me onto the water. She’s a lot braver than I am, that’s for sure."

In adorable pictures, Bella could be seen waiting patiently on the boat while Shaddock was being drive away to the airport, to be reunited with his family in Sydney.

During his first interview, the Australian man said the last time he saw land was in early May as he sailed out of the Sea of Cortez with the aim of reaching French Polynesia.

The boat however became lost after the electronics were wiped out by a storm, leaving him unable to call for help. He managed to survive by collecting rainwater and eating raw fish before they were spotted by a helicopter and rescued by a tuna fishing boat and taken to the Mexican city of Manzanillo.

Mexico Lost at Sea

In a statement, the fishing fleet Grupomar said they had spotted Mr Shaddock’s boat about 1,200 miles from land.

After seeing a doctor, the bearded and thin Shaddock said: "I’m feeling alright. I’m feeling a lot better than I was, I tell ya."

"I didn’t think I would make it ... there were many bad days and many good days. I lost my cooking along the way so it was a lot of tuna sushi ... I’m still very skinny."

"To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I’m just so grateful. I’m alive and I didn’t really think I’d make it," he added.