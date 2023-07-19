Moment Australian sailor and dog rescued by fishing boat after months lost at sea

Footage captures the moment Australian sailor Tim Shaddock and his dog, Bella, were rescued after months adrift at sea.

The video, shared by the tuna fishing company owning the boat that rescued Shaddock, shows the crew approaching the Aloha Toha catamaran and Shaddock standing up on the deck.

Crew members then request Shaddock to disclose if he has drugs or weapons and proceed to inspect the catamaran.

After spending three months adrift, 54-year-old Shaddock disembarked in the city of Manzanillo after he was rescued off the coast of Mexico.

He survived at sea by eating raw fish and drinking rainwater, local reports claim.