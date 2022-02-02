Tonga closes borders and goes into lockdown after port workers test positive

Tonga announced a lockdown on Tuesday after the Pacific Island nation, reeling from last month’s volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami, reported at least two cases of Covid-19.

Prime minister Siaosi Sovaleni announced that the cases had been reported in two port workers who are in isolation in national capital Nuku’alofa.

On Wednesday morning, health department officials said three more cases had been found among the family members of the workers.

Minister of Health Saia Piukala said the three new positive cases included a 29-year-old spouse and their two children, aged four and three, according to local media outlet Matangi Tonga Online.

“The most important issue at the moment is to slow down and stop those who have been affected,” Mr Sovaleni was quoted as saying in his Tuesday night address by AFP.

“That’s the reason for our national lockdown… no boat will be allowed to go from one island to another, no more [domestic] flights.”

Tonga will go into lockdown from Wednesday evening and restrictions will be reviewed every 48 hours.

The new restrictions come after Tongan authorities had expressed concern about a Covid wave in the island nation that could be sparked from workers bringing in foreign aid.

Tonga has been receiving foreign aid from countries including Britain, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

The tsunami waves had left three people dead and thousands displaced.

Authorities had earlier said that 84 per cent of the country’s 105,000 population has been affected by the ashfall and tsunami caused by the volcanic eruption.

While the countries had said aid would be delivered without any contact, fears of the spread of Covid grew after crew members aboard the Australian aid ship HMAS Adelaide tested positive.

The Australian Defence Force’s chief of joint operations Greg Bilton said the HMAS Adelaide did not appear to be the source of the two infections found on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

He said their samples would be sent to Australia for testing to verify the origin of the coronavirus strain.

Crew members on flights from Japan and Australia have previously reported infections as well.

Tonga’s government had expressed fears that the country could face a crisis more devastating than the tsunami and volcanic eruption in case of a Covid outbreak.

The island nation had remained free from the disease and had reported only one case in November 2021.

It has, however, maintained border restrictions since March 2020 to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Travellers are required to undergo three weeks in quarantine upon arrival in Tonga.

The country has vaccinated 61 per cent of its population, according to Our World in Data.