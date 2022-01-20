Tongan ‘real life Aquaman’ survives 27-hour swim after tsunami

A 57-year-old man from Tonga has received widespread acclaim for reportedly swimming for more than 27 hours to save himself from devastating tsunami waves that wrecked the Pacific island country last week.

Lisala Folau, a resident of the island of Atata, has become popular on social media, where he was hailed as a “real life Aquaman”, after the comic book superhero.

In an interview with Tongan media agency Broadcom Broadcasting, Mr Folau explained how he has limited function in his legs due to a disability and that he was “bashed around” during the ordeal by multiple tsunami waves.

Mr Folau was painting his home when he was alerted about the tsunami by his brother on Saturday.

He was swept out to sea when the tsunami hit soon after, completely destroying the small Atata island that was a home for him and just 60 others.

Mr Folau said he managed to climb a tree to try and save himself but was soon swept away by another giant wave.

“I left everything and try to escape but bear in mind that I am disabled,” he was quoted as saying by Australia-based newspaper The Age.

“I can’t walk properly, both my legs are not working properly and when I can, I believe a baby can walk faster than I.

“So I just floated, bashed around by the big waves that kept coming. It stayed with my mind if I can cling to a tree or anything and if anything happens and I lose my life, searchers may find me and my family can view my dead body.”

Mr Folau eventually swam for over 27 hours and reached the main island of Tongatapu at 10pm on Sunday, reported Reuters.

The Atata island, which has since been evacuated by the UN, is 8km northwest of Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa.

It has reported largescale damage with every building damaged or potentially damaged.

“So unexpected that I survived after being washed away, floating and surviving the dangers I just faced,” Mr Folau said.

The Pacific Island country witnessed widespread destruction after the eruption of the undersea Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano.

The tsunami that followed snapped communication lines, destroyed hundreds of homes, killed three people and rendered the entire country and its people incommunicado from the outside world for a significant amount of time.