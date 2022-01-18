Tonga Volcano Eruption (New Zealand Defense Force)

Tonga could be cut off from the world for weeks say telecommunication bosses after a devastating volcanic eruption left the island covered in ash.

Fears of a possible humitarian crisis developing on Tonga are growing as details of Saturday’s volcano damage emerge.

The eruption sparked a tsunami and severed an undersea cable, cutting off the country’s communication with the outside world.

Samiuela Fonua, the chairperson of the state-owned Tonga Cable Ltd which owns and operates the cable, told the Guardian that repair operations to fix the damage could take two weeks but warned of the threat of continuing volcanic activity to efforts which would need to enter the Tongatapu waters close to the site of the eruption.

New Zealand and Australia have conducted surveillance flights to assess the damage with images revealing Tonga covered in a blanket of ash which has hampered relief efforts as the nation’s airport runways are also compromised.

New Zealand’s Acting High Commissioner to Tonga, Peter Lund, said the local government had declared a state of emergency.