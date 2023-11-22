Jump to content

Powerful magnitude-7 earthquake strikes Vanuatu region

Namita Singh
Wednesday 22 November 2023 05:58
Comments
A magnitude-7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu region in the South Pacific on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake was at a depth of 10km below the Earth’s surface, it said. However, no tsunami warning was issued after the tremors, the US Tsunami Warning System stated.

There have been no reports of damage so far.

The latest temblor comes just three weeks after the region was jolted by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake. In July, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 83 km east of Port-Olry in Vanuatu

Consisting of dozens of islands and a population of 280,000 people, Vanuatu experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity as it sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide.

