Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Grandmother dies after being washed away in floods while walking her dog in Australia

Mari Cao’s body found upstream from where she fell, son says

Lamiat Sabin
Tuesday 16 August 2022 15:25
Comments
<p>Mari Cao lost her life after she got swept away by floods, and her dog has not been found </p>

Mari Cao lost her life after she got swept away by floods, and her dog has not been found

(Mari Cao/Facebook)

A grandmother has died after being washed away in a flood while walking her dog in Australia.

Mari Cao, 57, was walking her dog Roxy in the early hours of Monday morning in the southeastern state of Victoria.

Witnesses told police that they had seen a person roll up their trousers on the bank of Traralgon Creek, near Whittakers Road, before being swept away with the dog at about 5.30am local time.

Police had released CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the person that the witnesses had reported missing.

The footage shows a woman walking her dog down a deserted street before dawn.

Recommended

On Tuesday, a body was found and police identified the victim as Ms Cao. Roxy has yet to be found.

Mari Cao was filmed by CCTV walking her dog before she was swept away by a flood

(Victoria Police)

One of Ms Cao’s sons, Cameron, posted a tribute on Facebook, in which he said he was “so sorry” that he wasn’t there to help her.

He wrote, as reported by the Herald Sun newspaper: “I love you so much and I am begging for whatever is there to let you in so you can enjoy heaven and peace.”

Cameron said that his mother’s body was “found just upstream from where she fell”.

At the time of the incident, authorities had issued flood warnings for the region around Traralgon Creek.

Flowers and tributes have been left by the creek.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in