Watch live: Wristwatch owned by last Chinese emperor goes up for auction in Hong Kong

Watch live as a wristwatch once owned by China’s last emperor, Aisin-Gioro Puyi, is put up for auction on Tuesday (23 May) in Hong Kong.

The piece is predicted to fetch over $3 million when it goes on sale, in part due to the rarity of the Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune.

Other items being auctioned by Phillips are an inscribed paper fan, a manuscript notebook, watercolour paintings and a leather-bound printed edition of Confucius’ Analects once belonging to the last Emperor of the Qing dynasty.

The 86-year-old watch’s remarkable history travelled to Siberia with its owner when he was imprisoned for five years in the USSR from 1945 to 1950.

