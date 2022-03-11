Chinese Premier Li says Ukraine situation ‘disconcerting’ as he offers China’s help in ceasefire talks
‘The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control’
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday the Ukraine situation was "disconcerting" and offered help in playing a “positive role” to support the ceasefire talks between the two countries.
Speaking at a news conference at the close of an annual parliamentary session, the leader, however, refused to criticise Russia.
“We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis,” he said.
“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control.”
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies