Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday the Ukraine situation was "disconcerting" and offered help in playing a “positive role” to support the ceasefire talks between the two countries.

Speaking at a news conference at the close of an annual parliamentary session, the leader, however, refused to criticise Russia.

“We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis,” he said.

“The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control.”

More follows