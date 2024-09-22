Four killed and dozens injured in Alabama mass shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Four people were killed and more than 20 wounded in a shooting in a busy nightlife spot in Birmingham, Alabama, police say.

“Dozens of gunshot victims” were reported following the shooting on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area, the Birmingham Police Department said.

Up to 21 were injured after a gunman opened fire shortly after 11pm, according to police officer Truman Fitzgerald.

Four people were left with “life threatening injuries”, Fitzgerald said according to AL.com.

Two men and a woman were found dead at the scene when police arrived, while other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, WBMA-TV said.

Police did not make any immediate arrests.

Fitzgerald told WBMA: "We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning."

The Five Points South area is often very busy on Saturday evenings and is known for its bars and entertainment venues.

Birmingham Police Department has not immediately responded to a request from The Independent for further detail.

The US has suffered more than 400 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.