Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Austria school shooting latest: Gunman who killed nine in Graz was former student who took his own life in toilet

Police say 12 people are injured with some in a serious condition following attack

Rachel Clun,Alex Croft
Tuesday 10 June 2025 16:46 BST
Several dead in Graz school shooting with major police operation underway in Austria

A gunman who opened fire and killed nine people before taking his own life in a school in Austria was a former student of the college, police have confirmed.

Authorities said the gunman, a 21-year-old Austrian national, opened fire at the BORG school in Graz just after 10am local time.

Interior minister Gerhard Karner said there were six female and three male victims of the shooting, with twelve injured. Some of those injured remain in a serious condition and are being treated in hospital.

The gunman took his own life in the bathroom at the school, police told a press conference.

Mr Karner said that the shooter had licences for his guns and therefore owned them legally. He had attended the school but had not graduated.

Austrian chancellor Christian Stocker said there were no words to describe the pain being felt across the country following the attack.

“The school shooting in Graz is a national tragedy that has deeply shaken our entire country,” he said in a statement.

Graz football team encourages locals to donate blood to help victims

Local football team, SK Strum Graz encouraged fans to go to the training centre on Wednesday to donate blood to support the victims.

“The horrific events at BORG Dreierschützengasse leave us with horror and sadness. Nothing can undo these horrific events – yet we all want to do our small part in this difficult time,” the team said on its website.

“Come to the Messendorf training center and donate blood – it saves lives! Graz stands together!”

But locals are already donating blood.

The Red Cross has set up a donation centre at the Jufa Hotel in Graz, and people have turned up to help the victims.

A woman prepares to donate blood at the JUFA Hotel
A woman prepares to donate blood at the JUFA Hotel (REUTERS)
Rachel Clun10 June 2025 16:43

Police find note at home of shooter: reports

Police investigating the mass shooting at a Graz secondary school found a suicide note at the perpetrators home, local media reports.

Kronen Zeitung reports police searched the 21-year-old’s home this afternoon, and discovered a note he had left behind.

Police earlier said they believe the Austrian citizen killed himself in one of the school toilets after carrying out the horrific shooting.

(AP)
Rachel Clun10 June 2025 16:29

Austrian flags flying at half mast to begin national mourning period

Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen said the country’s flags are now flying at half mast above the presidential office, beginning a national three-day mourning period.

Rachel Clun10 June 2025 16:13

Ukrainian president shares grief with Austria

Volodymyr Zelensky has shared his condolences with Austria following the shooting.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic school shooting in Graz, which claimed many innocent lives. Schools should never become places of violence,” he said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the people of Austria. We wish a swift recovery to all those wounded. Ukraine shares this moment of grief with friendly Austria.”

Rachel Clun10 June 2025 15:58

Starmer: My thoughts are with the people of Austria

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's "thoughts are with everyone affected and the people of Austria", his official spokesman says.

The spokesman adds that there's an ongoing police investigation, but the PM will give an update "when I can comment further".

Rachel Clun10 June 2025 15:43

In pictures: Graz reacts to school shooting

The shooting left nine victims dead and 12 others injured. The gunman killed himself in the toilet, police said.

It is one of the largest mass shootings in peacetime Austria.

Families reunited after the shooting in Graz, Austria
Families reunited after the shooting in Graz, Austria (REUTERS)
Police stand at the school following the shooting
Police stand at the school following the shooting (APA/AFP via Getty Images)
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Chancellor of Austria, Christian Stocker at a press conference some hours after the shooting occurred
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Chancellor of Austria, Christian Stocker at a press conference some hours after the shooting occurred (REUTERS)
Rachel Clun10 June 2025 15:28

Twelve people injured in the shooting

Authorities have confirmed 12 people were injured in the Graz shooting.

The Austrian Red Cross told Kronen Zeitung that nine of the injured victims were in a serious condition, and two were critically injured.

About 300 students and 200 parents were receiving support from the 220 Red Cross staff who were on site, the news outlet said.

Rachel Clun10 June 2025 15:10

Recap: What did we learn from the press conference?

Here is everything we learnt from the press conference with senior German politicians and police figures:

  • Nine people were killed in the shooting in BORG school on Tuesday morning, including six females and three males.
  • The shooter used two guns in the attack which he owned legally, and had not previously been on the police radar.
  • The gunman was the tenth recorded death, and is believed to have died by suicide in the toilet.
  • He was a 21-year-old Austrian who came from the Graz area and had previously attended the BORG school, but did not complete his studies.
  • German chancellor Christian Stocker called a three-day national mourning period for what he described as a “dark day in the history of our country”.
Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner and Austrian chancellor Christian Stocker attend a press conference near a school where several people died in a shooting
Austrian interior minister Gerhard Karner and Austrian chancellor Christian Stocker attend a press conference near a school where several people died in a shooting (AFP/Getty)
Alex Croft10 June 2025 14:53

Shooter had a licence for his two guns - police

Police are now being asked about the weapons which were used in the attack.

Reports suggest that one was a longer gun and another a handgun. This is put to police, but they say they cannot confirm this information yet.

They do confirm that the shooter had licences for his guns and therefore owned them legally.

Alex Croft10 June 2025 14:46

Gunman was former pupil who did not complete studies, say police

The gunman was a former pupil of the BORG school who did not complete his studies, interior minister Gerhard Karner said.

Police know that the shooter “used to be a pupil of the school and that he didn’t finish the school”, Mr Karner said.

He added that “everything else is still speculation” which is up to investigators to find out.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, left, Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker, centre, and Mario Kunasek, Governor of Styria, at the press conference
Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, left, Chancellor of Austria Christian Stocker, centre, and Mario Kunasek, Governor of Styria, at the press conference (REUTERS)
Alex Croft10 June 2025 14:44

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in