Graz school shooting latest: Multiple people killed after gunman opens fire at Austrian college
Austrian police have launched a major operation after a shooting at a school in Graz
At least eight people are dead after a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, according to reports.
Austrian police confirmed that a major operation was underway in the city on Tuesday morning at the secondary school campus on Dreierschuetzengasse. The operation began at 10am after gunshots were heard inside the school, police said.
Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that at least eight people have been killed. Initially, the news outlet reported five people were dead.
One witness reported to Kronen Zeitung that they heard 20 gunshots.
The interior ministry confirmed to state media ORF that several people were confirmed dead.
Several people have also reportedly been seriously injured, including students and teachers, ORF reports.
The building is currently being searched by authorities and the public have been warned to avoid the area.
Reports the shooter opened fire on two classrooms
Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports the shooter opened fire on two classrooms in the secondary school in Graz, on Dreiershutzengasse.
More than 10 people are injured, the newspaper reported, and police are undertaking a thorough search of the school building.
The perpetrator was reportedly found dead, the newspaper said.
Police say the situation is under control
Styria state police say the situation is now “under control” after the school shooting incident, and no further danger is expected.
Police operation is ongoing
The police operation at the school remains ongoing, and a police helicopter is being used, the state police force said.
They have set up a meeting point for parents of students at the Asko stadium.
School shooting incident began at 10am, police said
Police were called to a secondary school in Graz, Austria, around 10am local time to reports of a shooting.
Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports at least eight people have been killed and more have been injured, including students and teachers.