Graz school shooting latest: Multiple people killed after gunman opens fire at Austrian college

Austrian police have launched a major operation after a shooting at a school in Graz

Rachel Clun
Tuesday 10 June 2025 10:54 BST
Several dead in Graz school shooting with major police operation underway in Austria

At least eight people are dead after a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz, according to reports.

Austrian police confirmed that a major operation was underway in the city on Tuesday morning at the secondary school campus on Dreierschuetzengasse. The operation began at 10am after gunshots were heard inside the school, police said.

Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that at least eight people have been killed. Initially, the news outlet reported five people were dead.

One witness reported to Kronen Zeitung that they heard 20 gunshots.

The interior ministry confirmed to state media ORF that several people were confirmed dead.

Several people have also reportedly been seriously injured, including students and teachers, ORF reports.

The building is currently being searched by authorities and the public have been warned to avoid the area.

Reports the shooter opened fire on two classrooms

Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports the shooter opened fire on two classrooms in the secondary school in Graz, on Dreiershutzengasse.

More than 10 people are injured, the newspaper reported, and police are undertaking a thorough search of the school building.

The perpetrator was reportedly found dead, the newspaper said.

Rachel Clun10 June 2025 10:46

Mapped: Where the school shooting occurred

10 June 2025 10:42

Police say the situation is under control

Styria state police say the situation is now “under control” after the school shooting incident, and no further danger is expected.

Rachel Clun10 June 2025 10:41

Police operation is ongoing

The police operation at the school remains ongoing, and a police helicopter is being used, the state police force said.

They have set up a meeting point for parents of students at the Asko stadium.

Ambulance cars are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting
Ambulance cars are seen in a street close to a school where, according to reports, several people died in a shooting (APA/AFP via Getty Images)
Rachel Clun10 June 2025 10:34

School shooting incident began at 10am, police said

Police were called to a secondary school in Graz, Austria, around 10am local time to reports of a shooting.

Local newspaper Kronen Zeitung reports at least eight people have been killed and more have been injured, including students and teachers.

Rachel Clun10 June 2025 10:31

