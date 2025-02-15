Austria stabbing latest: Boy, 14, dies after knife attack in Villach leaves four wounded
Police investigating suspect’s personal background
A 14-year-old boy has been killed after a man stabbed five people at random in Austria.
Authorities said the suspect - a 23-year-old Syrian national with legal residence in Austria - has been detained by police after the attack in the city of Villach on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said a motive was not immediately known and that police were investigating the alleged attacker's personal background.
The victims were all men aged between 14 and and 32. Two were seriously injured in the attack, with the other two having sustained minor injuries.
"A man randomly attacked passers-by with a knife," police spokesman Rainer Dionisio told AFP.
Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted on his own and are continuing to search for potential further suspects.
The incident happened on Saturday just before 4pm local time in the centre of the city in southern Austria.
Delivery driver witnessed attack
A 42-year old man who works for a food delivery company, witnessed the incident from his car.
He drove toward the suspect to stop the attack from escalating, police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio told Austria's public broadcaster ORF.
“This meant that we were able to arrest [the suspect] immediately,” he said.
