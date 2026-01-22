For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A friend of Barron Trump says he saved her life by calling the cops after seeing her being beaten up by her ex-boyfriend on a FaceTime call, according to a report.

The woman, whose name has not been shared publicly, told a London court that she called Trump last January as her ex-boyfriend, Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, allegedly started hitting her because he was jealous of her friendship with the president’s son,

Trump, 19, reached out to authorities in the UK, telling the 911 operator, “I just got a call from a girl I know. She’s getting beaten up.”

After giving her address, he told the operator, “It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” according to the report.

Bodycam footage from when police arrived was also played in Snaresbrook Crown Court, showing officers telling the woman that someone from the United States had been in touch.

“I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son,” she told authorities, explaining that she called him on FaceTime earlier. One of the officers can then be heard telling a colleague, “So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump’s son.”

The officers later asked her to call Trump back to confirm what she told them, with the footage capturing her saying, “Hello, Barron — did you call the police or anything?”

He can be heard replying, “I had someone call the police.”

The US president’s son has been credited with saving his friend’s life ( Getty )

“She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something. I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit,” he said of the short, 15-second phone call.

“I called you guys — that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse,” he added.

During cross-examination, the woman was questioned about her claims that Trump “saved” her, and she doubled down on her claims.

“He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” she said.

The woman told jurors that Rumiantsev assaulted her, including by strangling, after they got into an argument last January.

Months later, she also filed a complaint to police that she’d been raped by him twice, the second time just hours before police responded to the January assault, according to the report.

Rumiantsev denies the assault, ABH (assault occasioning actual bodily harm), two counts of rape, intentional strangulation and perverting the course of justice, according to the report.