Diego Maradona trial latest: Seven medics face up to 25 years in prison for Argentine football icon’s death
Diego Maradona died aged 60 after a heart attack in 2020, while recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain weeks earlier
A trial is set to begin for seven medics accused of negligence in their treatment of Argentine footballing icon Diego Maradona, who died in 2020.
Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen, died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack in his sleep in November 2020.
Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among the medics facing trial on negligence charges, which could see them imprisoned for up to 25 years.
They are accused of failing to properly care for the Argentine legend in his Buenos Aires home and of failing to adequately hospitalise him. An independent report by 20 medical professionals found that he could still be alive if he had been treated more effectively.
Maradona is a hero in Argentina, which was swept by an outpouring of emotion after his death. Mourners clashed with police outside the presidential palace as huge crowds tried to view his body lying in state.
His career peaked in the 1980s when he played for Italian club Napoli and led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986. But his life was marred by a long-term cocaine addiction which ledto him being banned from football twice in 1991 and 1994.
Seven doctors and nurses will go on trial on Monday accused of playing a role in the death of Argentine footballing icon Diego Maradona.
Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are among the medical professionals facing trial on negligence charges.
Maradona died aged 60 on 25 November 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest while sleeping in his home of Dique Luján, Buenos Aires Province.
Three days of national mourning were declared after the 1986 World Cup winner’s death. Huge crowds of mourners queued for more than a kilometre to see his body lie in state in the presidential palace, some clashing with police in emotional scenes as they tried to close the palace.
Seven medics alleged to be involved in the death of football legend Diego Maradona will go on trial today.
The case will capture the attention of a nation which adores one of the world’s greatest ever footballers, a cultural icon whose legacy in Argentina extended far beyond the football pitch.
If found guilty on the allegations of negligence - which they deny - the medics could face up to 25 years in prison.
The trial will be heard by a three-judge court in the suburb of San Isidro, Buenos Aires, and is expected to last until July with at least three hearings planned each week.