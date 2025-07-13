Inmate escapes from French prison by hiding in bag of released cellmate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An inmate has escaped from a French prison by hiding in the bag of his cellmate who was being released, according to reports.

The 20-year-old prisoner fled from Lyon-Corbas prison in south-east France on Friday, BFMTV reported.

The prison service has reportedly now launched an internal investigation into the incident, with its director, Sébastien Cauwel, admitting to an “accumulation of errors” that led to the incident.

He told the broadcaster: “This is an extremely rare event that we have never experienced in this administration and which clearly reveals a whole series of serious dysfunctions.”

The inmate, who is still on the run, managed to hide in his cellmate’s bag when he was released at the end of his sentence on Friday, BFMTV said.

However, his escape was reportedly not noticed by staff for another 24 hours. It has been suggested that the delay was due to overcrowding at the prison.

“This facility has an occupancy rate of 170 per cent. This clearly makes working conditions more difficult for our staff,” the prison service head told BFMTV.

French media have reported that the escaped prisoner was serving several sentences and was also under investigation in a case connected to organised crime.

The BBC added that a judicial investigation probing the possibility that the escape was “part of an organised gang and criminal conspiracy” has been opened.