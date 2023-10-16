School where teacher was stabbed to death in France evacuated over bomb threat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A high school where a teacher was fatally stabbed in France has been evacuated over a bomb threat.

The attack happened at City School Gambetta-Carnot in the town of Arras in the north of the country on Friday at around 11am. Two other people were injured.

The prefecture of the northern Pas-de-Calais region said the decision was made to evacuate the school after police received a bomb threat via its website.

A bomb disposal team is on site, the prefecture said, adding that “all precautionary and safety measures” are being taken until the site is cleared.

France is on heightened alert against feared terror threats following the stabbing incident in which a teacher, named locally as Dominque Bernard, died.

Schools across the country will hold a moment of silence after the teacher was killed and three other people were injured last week in the attack by a former student suspected of Islamic radicalisation.

Hours following the attack, Emmanuel Macron visited the school, describing the attack as the result of “barbaric Islamist terrorism”, before praising the killed teacher. “The teacher who was killed had come forward to protect others and had without doubt saved many lives,” he said.

More follows on this breaking news story....