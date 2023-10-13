Jump to content

Teacher ‘killed and several injured’ in knife attack at France high school

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin shared the news of the attack on social media

Alex Ross
Friday 13 October 2023 11:31
(The Independent)

A teacher has been killed in a knife attack at a secondary school in France, the country’s interior minister has said.

The attack took place at City School Gambetta-Carnot in the town of Arras in northern France on Friday at around 11am, report local media which say the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the incident.

A language teacher is reported dead and several others have been injured.

One pupil told outlet La Voix du Nord: “We were leaving class to go to the canteen when we saw the guy with two knives attacking the teacher, who had blood on him. He tried to calm him down and protect us.

“He told us to leave, but we didn’t really understand, so we ran and others went back upstairs.”

A post on X, formerly Twitter, French interior minister Gérald Darmanin said: “A police operation took place at the Gambetta high school in Arras. The perpetrator was arrested by the police.”

Pupils are said to be still confined to their classrooms, while other schools in the town have also been sealed off.

At 11.58am, local time, French police announced the situation was under control, confirming an arrest had been made.

This is a breaking news story - updates to come

