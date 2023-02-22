Teacher stabbed to death in French school as 16 year-old student arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A student has allegedly stabbed a teacher to death at a school in southwestern France.

Local media reports said the Spanish teacher was killed following the incident which happened in a classroom in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, near Bordeaux on Wednesday morning.

Police are on the scene and the student has been arrested. The local prosecutor is also on the scene.

Officers have put a cordon in place at the school where the attack took place and an investigation will follow.

Education minister Pap Ndiaye sent his wishes to the family of the victim and those at the school where the stabbing took place.

He said: "My thoughts are with the family, colleagues and the pupils. I will be going to the site straight away.”

Mr Ndiaye said he would travel to the school “without delay”.

Local reports say the victim was a teacher in her fifties.

She died from a cardiac arrest after emergency services arrived at the scene and attempted to resuscitate her.

It is understood the attacker entered the classroom while she was giving a lesson at the Saint-Thomas d’Aquin high school at around 10am this morning.

Others students fled the class after the attack entered the room. They said the assailant used a knife to attack the teacher.

Pupils have been sent home and the school has been closed while authorities investigate the attack, the motive for which is at this stage unclear but not thought to be terror-related.

According to its website Saint-Thomas d’Aquin is a priv

More follows…