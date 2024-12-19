The names and sentences of all 51 men found guilty in the Gisèle Pelicot trial

Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Get the Independent Women email for free SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The sentences of the 51 men charged with rape and other offences related to the campaign of abuse against Gisèle Pelicot, orchestrated by her ex-husband Dominque Pelicot, are being revealed on Thursday.

Mr Pelicot has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for drugging his ex-wife, raping her, and inviting men to abuse her while unconscious for nearly a decade. He has also been found guilty of taking indecent images of his daughter and daughters-in-law.

While the 72-year-old had admitted the charges against him, most of the 50 other men on trial had denied charges of rape. They largely reside within the towns and villages around the southern French town of Mazan, where the Pelicots lived during their marriage.

Most have now been found guilty of aggravated rape and sentenced to time in prison. Here’s a full list of the defendants and their convictions:

Dominique Pelicot, ex-huband of Gisèle Pelicot. Guilty of aggravated rape of his ex-wife and of the attempted aggravated rape of the wife of Jean Pierre Marechal, one of the co-defendants.

He is also guilty of taking indecent images of his daughter, Caroline, and his daughters-in-law, Aurore and Celine.

He receives the longest sentence: 20 years.

Jean-Pierre Marechal. Guilty of attempted rape and aggravated rape of his wife, and of drugging her. Sentenced to 12 years.

Charly Arbo. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 13 years.

Florian Rocca. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Cyrille Delville. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Christian Lescole. Guilty of aggravated rape. Acquitted of having child abuse imagery. Sentenced to nine years.

Lionel Rodriguez. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Nicolas Francois. Guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery. Sentenced to eight years and banned from working near children.

Jacques Cubeau. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to five years.

Patrice Nicolle. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Thierry Parisis. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Simoné Mekenese. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to nine years.

Nizar Hamida. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years.

Boris Moulin. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Dominique Davies. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Jerome Vilela. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 13 years.

Didier Sambuchi. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to five years.

Cyprien Culieras. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Mathieu Dartus. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Quentin Hennebert. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to seven years.

Cyril Beaubis. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Philippe Leleu. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to five years of which two are suspended. Sentenced to five years, with two suspended.

Jean-Luc LA. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Fabien Sotton. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 11 years. Sentenced to 11 years.

Karim Sebaoui. Guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery. Sentenced to 10 years.

Redouane Azougagh. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Joan Kawai. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years.

Jean-Marc LeLoup. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to six years.

Andy Rodriguez. Guilty of attempted rape and aggravating factors. Sentenced to six years.

Vincent Coullet. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 10 years.

Adrien Longeron. Guilty of aggravated rape and child abuse imagery. Sentenced to six years.

Hughes Malago. Guilty of attempted rape and two aggravating factors. Sentenced to five years.

Ahmed Tbarik. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Paul-Koikoi Grovogui. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Omar Douiri. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Husamettin Dogan. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to nine years.

Romain Vandevelde. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Joseph Cocco. Guilty of aggravated sexual assault. Sentenced to three years.

Hassan Ouamou. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to 12 years.

Redouane El Farihi. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Saifeddine Ghabi. Guilty of sexual assault.Acquitted of rape and attempted rape.

Jean Tirano. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Mohamed Rafaa. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Ludovick Blemeur. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Patrick Aron. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years, suspended due to medical issues and requirement for special prison.

Abdelali Dallal. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years, suspended due to medical issues and requirement for special prison.

Grégory Serviol. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to eight years.

Cedric Grassot. Guilty of aggravated rape.

Cendric Venzin. Guilty of aggravated rape. Sentenced to nine years.