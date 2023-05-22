✕ Close Madeleine McCann: Drone footage shows dam where police are believed to start search

Police searching for Madeleine McCann are to conduct a major search of a remote reservoir in Portugal which suspect Christian Brueckner used to visit.

A peninsula jutting into the Algarve reservoir was sealed off on Monday as police and Portuguese Civil Protection workers were seen setting up tents and various other structures nearby.

One source claimed it is a German-led operation linked to regular trips to the dam investigators believe were made by sole suspect Brueckner, the 45-year-old paedophile currently jailed near Bremen for raping an American pensioner in 2005, in the resort where Madeleine vanished two years later aged three.

The development comes just 10 days after Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, issued a tribute on their Leicestershire-born daughter’s 20th birthday, telling her: “We love you and we’re waiting for you. We’re never going to give up.”

British police are due to travel to Portugal to observe the new search, the source said, with Scotland Yard liaison officers expected to keep the McCanns informed of any developments.