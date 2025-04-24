For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A high school student has been killed and three others injured in a school stabbing attack in western France, police have said.

The alleged culprit, a 15-year-old student, was tackled by teachers and overpowered after the attack at around 12:30pm at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school near the town hall of Doulon, in Nantes.

Police arrested him at the scene, which is now also swarming with army officers, medics and fire officers as the investigation into the attack gets underway.

There is no indication of a terrorist motive, the spokesperson added. While the motive is currently unknown, high school students have revealed receiving a strange email from a second-year student on Thursday morning.

open image in gallery French military officers are also on the scene ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to French outlet Ouest-France, the email was titled: ‘Immune Action - Revolt is the greatest victory we can achieve’. What followed was multiple pages of text discussing “ecocide, alienation, and social conditioning”.

There is no indication that the email is linked to the stabbing.

According to preliminary investigations, police believe the student entered two classrooms before carrying out the stabbing and subsequently being subdued, Le Parisien reported.

open image in gallery The attack took place at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides school ( REUTERS )

Recalling the chaos following the attack, one second-year student described people running around the courtyard, as someone held a door open shouting for them to get out.

“I was in the foyer, we saw a lot of people running around the courtyard, I heard that someone had a knife,” the student told Ouest-France.

“We didn't know whether to believe it. Then we saw someone from IT holding the door to the high school building, he was yelling at us to get out. We took refuge with the middle school students. I just learned that a student had died..."

Another student said: “We were in the labs, the tension started to rise after the alarm sounded. We saw the police arrive. We stayed confined to the classrooms and then went out into the courtyard. We learned that teachers had intervened.”

open image in gallery There is a heavy police, ambulance and fire service presence at the scene ( REUTERS )

Another student, who is in their final year at high school, told the outlet: "We're very shocked. We only see this on television. We didn't think it could happen in our high school.”

French education minister Elisabeth Borne said in a post on X: “A knife attack took place this afternoon at a private school in Nantes.

“I am going there with [interior minister] Bruno Retailleau to express my solidarity with the victims and my support for the educational community.”

More follows on this breaking news story...