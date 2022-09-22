Jump to content

Ex-Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham gets life sentence after murdering mother and plotting to kill Justin Trudeau

Ryan Grantham, 24, will be eligible for parole in 14 years

Andrea Blanco,Bevan Hurley
Thursday 22 September 2022 15:35

A former Riverdale actor who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother and had plotted to kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Ryan Grantham, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first 14 years at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday, the CBC reported.

Grantham, who pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder in March, admitted shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in their townhouse in Squamish, north of Vancouver, on 31 March 2020.

A day after the murder, the former child star packed a car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a Google map with directions to Mr Trudeau’s Rideau Cottage residence, prosecutors said. Grantham had also written in a diary about his intentions to kill Mr Trudeau and in a police statement.

He drove about 200 kilometres east to the town of Hope before turning around, and contemplated committing an act of mass violence at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or at Simon Fraser University, where he had been a student.

Instead, he drove to a Vancouver police station where he told an officer: “I killed my mother.”

More follows ...

