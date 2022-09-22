For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Riverdale actor who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother and had plotted to kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Ryan Grantham, 24, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first 14 years at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday, the CBC reported.

Grantham, who pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder in March, admitted shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in their townhouse in Squamish, north of Vancouver, on 31 March 2020.

A day after the murder, the former child star packed a car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails, camping supplies and a Google map with directions to Mr Trudeau’s Rideau Cottage residence, prosecutors said. Grantham had also written in a diary about his intentions to kill Mr Trudeau and in a police statement.

He drove about 200 kilometres east to the town of Hope before turning around, and contemplated committing an act of mass violence at Vancouver’s Lions Gate Bridge or at Simon Fraser University, where he had been a student.

Instead, he drove to a Vancouver police station where he told an officer: “I killed my mother.”

