A young boy stabbed to death outside of a school in Huddersfield has been named locally as 15-year-old Khayri McLean.

Students described seeing the teenager “pinned to the ground and stabbed multiple times” outside the school gates.

A 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Since the boy’s school, North Huddersfield Trust, opened at 10.30am, pupils and parents have visited to pay respects.

In a tribute to Khayri on a GoFundMe page, his girlfriend Shyana James said: “A wonderful boy lost his life yesterday, he was only 15-years-old.”

Many youngsters were in tears as they paid tribute to the teenager. A young boy from the school laid a bunch of flowers with his father, who spoke of his shock at the death.

“It's just awful, it's shocking at such a young age,” the father said. “It's very scary as a parent, you don't know if it's targeted or if it's random.

“My son gets picked up and dropped off at school but for other parents who work I imagine it's scary for them.”

The headteacher of North Huddersfield Trust School where Khayri attended said he was “completely devastated” by the loss of a “wonderful student.”

In a statement posted on the school website, head Andrew Fell said: “It is with enormous sadness that I must tell you that following an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday one of our pupils has tragically lost their life.”

The school said it was ‘completely devastated’ by the loss (PA)

Mr Fell added that the news was “truly shocking” for the school and classes would not resume until 10.30am while support would be made available for students who need it.

Mr Fell said: “West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent investigation, so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time. I would urge everyone not to engage in speculation about possible causes or perpetrators and allow the police to make their enquiries. A statement has been released.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

A police officer stands guards at the scene where a boy was stabbed yesterday (Lee McLean/SWNS)

Police cordons remain in police at three areas on Woodhouse Hill Road.

Senior investigating officer, detective superintendent Marc Bowes said: “Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”