A murder investigation has been launched after a British man was found shot dead on a Caribbean island.

Royal Saint Lucia Police Force officers were called to reports of a body with multiple gunshot wounds on a road around 10.50pm on Tuesday. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency teams in Garrand, Babonneau.

The 26 year-old victim, originally from London, was living in nearby Anguilla and holidaying in Saint Lucia where he was discovered.

Police have launched a homicide probe and are urging anyone with information to come forward, the Saint Lucia Times reported.

“We are urging anyone with information to contact the major crimes unit,” a police source told The Daily Mail.

“We would like to know who he was visiting and why was he in the area. We have very little information about the victim.

“All we know is that he was British and visiting from an island nearby. We need to get to the bottom of this immediately.”

The Independent has contacted the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force for comment.

The incident comes just days earlier another shooting on the island.

On Sunday, a minibus driver was shot during an alleged robbery attempt in Morne Du Don – a region of Saint Lucia – about 9pm. The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition according to Saint Lucia News Now.

Another British national died in Saint Lucia earlier this year, when a baby was killed in a tragic accident. Seven-month-old Tommy Taylor-Mclean fell off a bed on the first day of the trip, East London Coroner’s Court has heard. He was pronounced dead in a hospital on the island on April 2.

Originally from Upminster, Havering, an inquest was opened in Walthamstow on April 9 after his body was repatriated to the UK.

It was found after his fall there was a brain bleed, which senior coroner Graeme Irvine described as a tragic set of circumstances.

“It seems that the circumstances of Tommy's fall have not resulted in any criminal investigation in Saint Lucia. I should make that absolutely clear,” he said.