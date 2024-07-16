Mountains to the Beach: how to enjoy seven stunning days in Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia is known for its stunning beaches set against a backdrop of lush greenery. It’s home to luxury resorts and boutique stays, and it’s won ‘Leading honeymoon destination’ 15 times at the World Travel Awards while also being a magnet for families and solo travellers.

The island provides a versatile and vibrant holiday for every taste.

Day one: The Volcanic Pitons

A four-hour guided trek up Gros Piton is a challenge, but rewards hikers with remarkable views of the island ( Alamy )

One of the most striking things about Saint Lucia’s stunning scenery are the UNESCO protected Gros and Petit Pitons: the two green volcanic spire mountains that sit behind the sea and sand in nearly every postcard picture of the island. The more challenging Petit Piton requires permission to climb, so most hikers opt instead for the four-hour guided trek up Gros Piton – still challenging but the views along the way, and indeed from the top, make it worth it. For something more laidback, you can enjoy great views of the Pitons from the nearby Tet Paul Nature Trail, which is a much easier 45-minute hike.

Day two: Soufrière Sulphur Springs

This district on the west of the island near the Pitons is a geothermally active area, named for the sulphurous aromas created by the dormant volcanoes. The Sulphur Springs with natural hot mud baths for a dip are a must-visit, as is Soufrière town for its pastel-hued French colonial architecture. Dine at Orlando’s, one of the Island’s most famous eateries, opting for a grilled triggerfish and fried plantain lunch or the five-course set dinner – with the menu changing every night. Other highlights include diving in Soufrière Bay, wandering around Diamond Falls Botanical Garden and the tree-to-bar experience of making your own treats at Project Chocolat.

Day three: Pigeon Island National Park

This small ‘island’ with its two peaks and two beaches, named after the birds that once flocked to its shores, was actually separate from the mainland until a causeway was built around 1972. The island was given National Park status in 1979 and then National Landmark in 1992. Go for the panoramic views, a hike of Signal Peak and Rodney Fort, secret beaches and excellent snorkelling, and to learn about its fascinating historical significance. It was originally home to the Carib and Arawaks, before the Europeans arrived and used the island as a military outpost, most notably by British Admiral George Rodney – ruins of his fort, his cannons and other monuments remain. There are more ruins on Rodney Bay mainland which can be explored on a Segway. Used as a US naval base during World War two, the island is now home to the famous Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, which has brought together local and international musicians and performing artists in an annual cultural celebration for the past 30 years.

Festival Fun Check out the island’s main events during your visit Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival: 30th April – 12th May 2024 The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: 15th – 24th June 2024 Saint Lucia Carnival: 1st – 17th July 2024 Dive Fest: 14th – 21st September 2024 Creole Heritage Month: Throughout October

Day four: Beach and foodie fun

For a long, white stretch of sand with great views of Pigeon Island, head to Reduit Beach, hire a sun lounger and wile away the day. On the other side of this lagoon sits the chilled Gros Islet beach, perfect for those looking for a quiet spot - after a day relaxing on golden sands, you can head inland on a Friday evening for Saint Lucia’s best street party. Known as the Friday Night Jump Up, here you’ll encounter DJs with giant speakers, dancing locals and tourists and stalls serving hot food including fresh fish, seafood and barbecued meats – perfectly washed down with local rum and Piton beer. Most beaches on Saint Lucia are stunning and worth a visit but Laborie and Anse Des Sables beaches in the south of the island are particularly standout, as are those on Pigeon Island and around Soufrière.

Day five: Explore Castries

The capital of Saint Lucia, Castries is known for its bustling markets, vibrant atmosphere, and picturesque harbour ( Alamy )

The vibrant port city of Castries is great for seeing the locals in action. Head to the colourful Castries Market for handicrafts, fresh vegetables and watch as stall holders prepare fruit using skilled knife work. Stop to check out hand-painted murals inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and enjoy a stroll around Derek Walcott Square, named after the Nobel Prize winning Saint Lucian poet. Take a ride up to the Hill of Good Fortune where the French and British battled for the island and take in breathtaking island views. For something adrenaline-inducing, use the afternoon to head to nearby Rainforest Adventures for an incredible zip lining experience.

Day six: Go out to sea

From scuba diving and snorkelling to sailing, bamboo rafting and world- class fishing, ocean adventures abound. Tours and trips leave from Rodney Bay Marina and offer full or half-day itineraries aboard speedboats or party catamarans. These excursions take in snorkelling spots around Couchon Beach, a visit to the sulphur springs or the old town of Soufrière and its local waterfalls. There’s usually a stop off for a local Creole buffet lunch and a visit to the pretty Marigot Bay. If you want non-stop belly laughs, take a trip to Splash Island Water Park, an inflatable obstacle course in the shallow waters of Reduit Beach. Or for something more romantic, take one of the evening cruises from Sugar Beach and you could spot sea turtles, whales and dolphins.

Day seven: Explore the east

Most of the tourist hotspots and beaches are on the west of the island, but it’s worth saving a day to head east to the Atlantic side and check out some of the more untouched parts of Saint Lucia. Cas-en-Bas’ rugged, windy beach is great for surfing, sailing and kite surfing and there’s an abundance of bird life in the protected mangroves swamps here. Head down the coast a little to Dennery, to explore the 20-metre high Sault Falls, other highlights on the east include the tropical and banana orchards at Mamiku Gardens, and the Maria Islands Nature Reserve for forest walks, snorkelling and spotting rare lizards and birds.

