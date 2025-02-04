For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A major police operation is underway in Örebro, Sweden, after five people were shot at an adult education centre.

Armed police were scrambled to Risbergska School at lunchtime on Tuesday as terrified students hid under their desks and barricaded themselves in classrooms.

At press conference police said that four of the five people who were shot underwent surgery, including one person who was seriously injured.

Swedish broadcasters SVT and TV4 are reporting that several people were killed in the shooting, citing anonymous sources. Police have yet to confirm this.

open image in gallery Police are currently searching the school but believe the imminent danger is over ( Reuters )

“It’s 100 yards from our dance studio, it’s really, really bad,” Knut Saeborg, the owner of a dance studio very close to the school, told The Independent.

Here is everything we know about the Orebro school shooting:

What happened?

Five people have been shot in the incident, police said, confirming soon afterwards that no police officers were injured.

But Swedish media is reporting that several people have been killed in the attack, which took place before 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT). In a Tuesday press conference, Swedish police said they cannot confirm if anyone has been killed.

The suspected perpetrator was found with a gunshot wound, Örebro police chief Roberto Eid Forest said in the press conference.

Risbergska School, the site of the attack, is an adult educational institute which sits on a large campus including other schools. It sits on the west side of Örebro, Sweden’s sixth-largest city around 200km west of Stockholm.

Five people were taken to hospital, four of whom have undergone surgery, police said in the press conference. Of the four, one is seriously injured, one is minorly injured, and two are stable.

Police are describing the incident as an “attempted murder, arson and aggravated weapons offence", and they dispatched helicopters to the scene as part of the major response. The school premises are still being searched and authorities believe the imminent danger is now over.

Students were sheltered in nearby buildings after other areas of the school were evacuated following the shooting.

open image in gallery A helicopter was involved in the major police response ( TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty )

The local hospital has ramped up its emergency operations in anticipation for an influx of patients, Swedish media has reported.

“Patients who have been waiting for the emergency room and who do not have life-threatening injuries are now referred to nearby health centres,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Authorities have not confirmed if anyone has been killed, nor whether there are any more people injured than the original five which they confirmed.

What do we know about the suspect?

The motive and identity of the shooter are still not publicly known, as is the extent of their injuries.

Police are beginning to focus their response on “security work” as they continue to search the school.

Many details around the police response are also yet to emerge, including the extent of their engagement with the attacker and how long it took police to arrive at the school after the first shot was fired.

With the imminent danger now over according to police, answers are likely to start coming in.

What has the reaction been?

Hours after the shooting took place, Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said it is a “painful day” for Sweden.

Writing on X, he said: “It is with sadness that I have received information about the terrible act of violence in Örebro. My thoughts are with those who have been affected and their relatives.

“My thoughts are also with all those whose normal school day was replaced with terror. Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience.

“The government is in close contact with the Police Authority and is closely monitoring developments. The operation is still ongoing and it is important that the public follows information from the police. My call is also to now give the police the peace of mind they need to investigate what happened and how these horrific crimes could have occurred,” he added.

Minister of Justice Gunnar Strömmer described the attack as “very serious” adding that the government is “following developments closely”. Mats Persson, minister for employment and integration, said there is a “continuous dialogue with the police” regarding the situation.