Swedish police apprehend murder suspect after three killed in Uppsala shootings

Niamh Cavanagh
Wednesday 30 April 2025 09:03 BST
Sweden shooting: Three killed in Uppsala hair salon as police hunt gunman

Swedish police said on Wednesday they have apprehended a suspect following a shooting in which three people were killed in the city of Uppsala on Tuesday.

The person was suspected of murder and was one of several people being interrogated as part of the investigation, police told reporters. The shooting took place at a hair salon in Uppsala, they added.

Police said the incident was believed to be "an isolated event" and not linked to the extensive Walpurgis night celebrations expected in Uppsala on Wednesday.

More follows on this breaking news story...

