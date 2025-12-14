Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bondi beach incident: Two arrested as public urged to avoid area after reports of gunshots

Police have two people in custody but have urged the public to continue avoiding the area

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Sunday 14 December 2025 09:02 GMT
Police are responding to an incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach
Police are responding to an incident at Sydney’s Bondi Beach (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Members of the public have been urged to take shelter as police respond to reports of multiple shots fired at Australia’s iconic Bondi beach.

People have reported hearing “up to 50” gunshots in the Campbell Parade area, according to local reports.

New South Wales Police force said: “Police are responding to a developing incident at Bondi Beach and are urging the public to AVOID the area. Anyone at the scene should take shelter. Police are on scene and more information will be provided when it comes to hand.”

They later confirmed two people were in custody, but said the police operation is still ongoing.

The force added: “Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area. Please obey ALL police directions. Do not cross police lines.”

More follows on this breaking news story...

