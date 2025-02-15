Teenager dead and four injured after ‘random’ knife attack in Villach, Austria

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 14-year-old boy has been killed after a man stabbed five people at random in Austria.

Authorities said the suspect - a 23-year-old Syrian national with legal residence in Austria - has been detained by police after the attack in the city of Villach on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio said a motive was not immediately known and that police were investigating the attacker's personal background.

"We have to wait until we get secure information," he said.

The victims were all men aged between 14 and and 32. Two were seriously injured in the attack, with the other two having sustained minor injuries.

Police said a 42-year old man who works for a food delivery company, witnessed the incident from his car. He drove toward the suspect to intervene, police spokesperson Rainer Dionisio told Austria's public broadcaster ORF.

Police said it wasn't clear whether the suspect acted on his own and therefore continue to search for potential further suspects.

