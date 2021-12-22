Roads closed at Dublin Airport after lorry collides with cars

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have suffered a medical emergency.

David Young
Wednesday 22 December 2021 21:13
(PA)
(PA)
(PA Archive)

A number of people have received minor injuries after a lorry collided with several cars at Dublin Airport

It is understood the incident, outside Terminal One, happened after the driver of the lorry experienced a medical emergency.

The multiple collisions have led to disruption at the airport, with roads closed and people facing long delays to exit car parks.

The lorry struck other vehicles at the terminal and on the departure road from the airport.

The incident occurred at around 7.20pm.

Recommended

A Garda spokesman said: “A number of cars were damaged and it is understood that a number of persons received minor injuries.”

Gardai attended the scene and a technical examination of the scene was to be carried out.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in