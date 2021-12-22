Roads closed at Dublin Airport after lorry collides with cars
The driver of the vehicle is believed to have suffered a medical emergency.
A number of people have received minor injuries after a lorry collided with several cars at Dublin Airport
It is understood the incident, outside Terminal One, happened after the driver of the lorry experienced a medical emergency.
The multiple collisions have led to disruption at the airport, with roads closed and people facing long delays to exit car parks.
The lorry struck other vehicles at the terminal and on the departure road from the airport.
The incident occurred at around 7.20pm.
A Garda spokesman said: “A number of cars were damaged and it is understood that a number of persons received minor injuries.”
Gardai attended the scene and a technical examination of the scene was to be carried out.
