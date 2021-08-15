AP News Digest 2 pm

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

AFGHANISTAN — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan By Ahmad Seir, Rahim Faiez, Tameem Akhgar and Jon Gambrell. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-EVACUATIONS — The chop of military helicopters whisking American diplomats to Kabul’s airport punctuated a frantic rush by thousands of other foreigners and Afghans to flee to safety as well as a stunningly swift Taliban takeover reached the capital. Reports of gunfire at the airport, one of the last ways out of Afghanistan, threatened to shut down an ever-more chaotic evacuation. “This is murder by incompetence,” said an Air Force veteran struggling to rescue a loyal Afghan security guard. By Ellen Knickmeyer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3:30 p.m.

BIDEN-AFGHANISTAN — President Joe Biden has cast the rapid fall of the American-backed government as proof of strategic failures spanning four presidents, but the conduct of the evacuation will be his burden to bear. Biden and other top U.S. officials were stunned by the sudden collapse of the Afghan government as Taliban fighters seized control of Kabul and the planned withdrawal of American forces and allies descended into confusion. By Zeke Miller, Jon Lemire and Josh Boak. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 5 p.m.

HAITI-QUAKE — The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti soared as rescuers raced to find survivors amid the rubble ahead of a potential deluge from an approaching tropical storm. By Regina Garcia Cano and Evens Sanon. SENT: 960 words, photo, video. With HAITI-QUAKE-EXPLAINER — The Caribbean island nation of Haiti has suffered two major earthquakes in 11 years, with the 2010 quake killing an estimated 300,000 people. As the death toll from Saturday’s earthquake climbs, here’s a look at why Haiti has so many earthquakes and why they’re so devastating. UPCOMING: 500 words by 5 p.m., photos.

2020-CENSUS-RURAL-LABOR — Rural America lost more population in the latest census. The trend highlighted an already severe worker shortage in the nation’s farming and ranching regions and drew calls from those industries for immigration reform to help ease the problem. By Grant Schulte and David Pitt. SENT: 880 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISINFORMATION-PUBLIC FORUMS — Videos of local government meetings have emerged as the latest vector of COVID-19 misinformation, broadcasting misleading claims about masks and vaccines to millions and creating new challenges for internet platforms trying to balance the potential harms against the need for government openness. By David Klepper and Heather Hollingsworth. SENT: 900 words, photo. This is the Monday Spotlight.

HUNGARY-BUS CRASH — Hungary bus crash kills eight, injures dozens. SENT: 210 words, photos.

MLK-CHURCH MUSEUM — Church of MLK’s 1st leadership position gets museum funding. SENT: 320 words.

AFGHANISTAN-ISOLATED GHANI — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani slipped out of his country Sunday in the same way he had led it in recent years — a lonely and isolated man. Ghani left the sprawling presidential palace with a small coterie of confidants and didn’t even tell other political leaders who had been negotiating a peaceful transition of power with the Taliban that he was heading for the exit. By Kathy Gannon. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 4 p.m.

AFGHANISTAN-YOUNG WOMAN IN KABUL — Hunkering indoors and watching her country fall to the Taliban, one young woman in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul described the anxiety, fears and dashed hopes her generation feels as embassies evacuate staff and the government all but crumbles. By Aya Batrawy. SENT: 550 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN RULE — As the Taliban mass at the gates of Kabul, they are promising a new era of peace in Afghanistan. The militants have vowed amnesty for those they have been battling for two decades and a return to normal life. But Afghans who remember the Taliban’s brutal rule and those who have lived in areas under their control in recent years have watched with growing fear as the insurgents have overrun most of the country while international forces withdraw. By Rahim Faiez, Tameem Akhgar and Joseph Krauss. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK — After a brutal wave of infections driven by the delta variant, many Ugandans seeking a first dose of coronavirus vaccine are competing with hundreds of thousands who have waited months for a second dose. But the country now has only 285,000 shots donated by Norway. The delta surge has touched off a vaccination rush across Africa that the slow trickle of donated doses can’t keep up with, compounding the continent’s vaccine disadvantage compared with the rest of the world. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win votes from unhappy party moderates. SENT: 700 words, photo.

COURT-EVICTION-MORATORIUM — A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is expected to rule this week on whether a moratorium against evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stand. SENT: 310 words, photo.

CONGRESS-BUDGET-MENTAL HEALTH — An innovative program to help people with mental health and substance abuse problems is being primed for a major expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic deepens struggles with drug use, depression and anxiety for many Americans. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

US CUOMO-SEXUAL HARASSMENT — A woman who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior has added her voice to those criticizing state lawmakers for not pushing forward with impeachment proceedings. SENT: 270 words. With NEW YORK GOVERNOR — Hochul narrows search for New York’s lieutenant governor. SENT: 250 words, photo.

SCHUMER-FAKE VACCINE CARDS — The Senate’s top Democrat says federal law enforcement officials need to crack down on fake COVID-19 vaccination cards being sold online. SENT: 240 words, photo.

US CHILD MARRIAGE-NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina has recently developed a dubious reputation: as a regional destination for adults who want to marry children. State lawmakers are nearing passage of a bill that could dampen the state’s appeal as the go-to place to bring child brides. SENT: 980 words, photo.

US LOBSTER BOAT TRACKING — America’s lobster fishing businesses could be subjected to electronic tracking requirements to try to protect vulnerable right whales and get a better idea of the population of the valuable crustaceans. SENT: 540 words, photos.

OBIT-MASS SHOOTING VICTIM'S HUSBAND — A man who drew worldwide sympathy and support after his wife was killed in the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart has died. An El Paso funeral home says Antonio Basco died Saturday. SENT: 100 words.

CANADA-ELECTION — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered an election as he seeks to capitalize on Canada being one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world. SENT: 600 words, photo.

CLIMATE-INDIVIDUAL ACTION — Days after the alarming warning of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that there was a “code red for humanity,” with global warming threatening to choke the planet, individuals are seeking to play their part. Some citizens have known this day would come for decades and many have taken tiny individual steps to do their part. SENT: 780 words, photos.

MIGRATION-BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA-SHIPWRECK — More than two dozen Rohingya refugees are feared drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Bangladesh. SENT: 630 words.

SPAIN-WILDFIRES — At least 800 people were evacuated in Spain as forest fires blazed in two regions, with extremely dry conditions worsening the risk of more wildfires during the hottest weekend of the year so far. SENT: 340 words, photos.

GERMANY-GREENHOUSE-EMISSIONS — Germany is forecast to slip back below the threshold it had set for cutting greenhouse gases by 2020, amid a post-pandemic recovery and unfavorable conditions for renewable energy, according to a report by an environmental think tank. SENT: 370 words, photo.

HONG-KONG — A pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 is dissolving, the group said. SENT: 440 words, photo.

MALAYSIA-POLITICS — With his last-ditch plan to seek opposition backing for his government rejected, embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin appeared set to resign after failing to cobble up majority support. SENT: 740 words, photo.

ZAMBIA-ELECTION — Veteran Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema appears on the verge of clinching the southern African country’s presidency, with a commanding lead in votes. SENT: 630 words, photos.

LEBANON-FUEL EXPLOSION — The Red Cross says a fuel tanker truck has exploded in northern Lebanon near the border with Syria, killing 20 people and wounding dozens more. SENT: 750 words, photos.

POLAND-RESTITUTION — Israel on Saturday condemned Poland’s approval of a law that restricts the rights of Holocaust survivors or their descendants to reclaim property seized by the country’s former communist regime and announced it was recalling its top diplomat in protest. SENT: 760 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-MILITANT-ATTACK — The death toll from an overnight grenade attack on a truck carrying women and children in Karachi rose to 12. SENT: 350 words, photo.

ISRAEL-WILDFIRES — A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem has sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggle to contain the blaze. SENT: 170 words, photos.

WEST-AFRICA-EBOLA — A patient has tested positive for Ebola in Abidjan, a city of more than 4 million people, marking the first case of the disease in Ivory Coast in more than a quarter century, the World Health Organization said. SENT: 500 words.

FILM-BOX OFFICE — “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-INDIANAPOLIS -- Kyle Larson tries to add a Brickyard 200 title to his dominant season when Cup drivers compete at Indianapolis on Sunday. It's the first time NASCAR will use the track's road course and will start just hours after a morning qualifying round. By Michael Marot. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

