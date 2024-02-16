Blinken warns ‘Russia is responsible’ for Navalny death as world leaders react

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday placed blame for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny squarely on the shoulders of Russian president Vladimir Putin, leading a string of world leaders who have reacted in horror to the news.

In the hours after Navalny’s death was announced in Russian state media, Mr Blinken reminded reporters travelling with him in Germany that Russia had “persecuted, poisoned, and imprisoned” the anti-corruption activist for decades and said the report of his death, if true, “underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built”.

“Russia is responsible for this,” Mr Blinken said.

He added that he and other US officials would be “talking to the many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, especially if these reports turn out to be true”.

Other world leaders weighed in on reports of Navalny’s death in similar fashion, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak describing it as “terrible news”.

“As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life,” he added.

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the news.

“We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death,” he warned.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky went further, saying it was “obvious” Putin was directly behind the death.

That view was backed by Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, who said Mr Navalny had been "brutally murdered by the Kremlin".

"Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That's a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia's current regime. My condolences to the family and friends," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The European Union also said it holds Russia responsible for the death, EU Council President Charles Michel said.

"Alexei Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy," he said. "For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime solely responsible for this tragic death."

Sweden’s minister of foreign affairs Tobias Billstrom said that if the news was true it was another “terrible crime” by Putin’s regime.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told National Public Radio (NPR): "If it's confirmed, it is a terrible tragedy. And given the Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here."