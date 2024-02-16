For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has died in an Arctic penal colony after years of harsh treatment in the Russian prison system.

But his death is only the most recent of a long line of Vladimir Putin’s critics who have been jailed, silenced or met brutal ends over the years. From poisonings, mysterious falls from windows and plane crashes, many of the Russian president’s foes appear to have been targeted.

While no cause of death for Navalny has been revealed, friends of the opposition leader are already accusing Mr Putin of “murder”. The Kremlin claims it has “no information” about what happened to him.

Below, we look at some of the high-profile deaths and mysterious incidents involving those who have defied the Russian leader over the years.

Alexander Litvinenko

Alexander Litvinenko drank a cup of tea laced with polonium-210 and died in hospital a few weeks later (PA Media)

“You may succeed in silencing one man but the howl of protest from around the world, Mr. Putin, will reverberate in your ears for the rest of your life,” were among the last words said by former Russian spy turned Putin critic Alexander Litvinenko before his death in November 2006.

Three weeks earlier, Litvinenko had drunk a cup of tea in an upmarket London hotel where he had met another former Russian agent.

After falling ill and spending the entire night vomiting, it emerged he had been poisoned with polonium-210, a poisonous radioactive isotope sourced from a nuclear reactor in Russia’s Ural mountains.

He had fled Moscow in 2000 and resettled in Britain, where he attracted the ire of Mr Putin, becoming a writer journalist and MI6 agent tasked with providing expertise on Russian organised crime.

In 2021, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia was responsible for the 2006 murder by radiation poisoning. The Kremlin rejected the ruling as “groundless”.

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash two months after he led an aborted mutiny on Moscow (AP)

As Mr Putin’s personal chef turned Wagner warlord, Yevgeny Prigozhin led a failed mutiny against Russia’s ministry of defence over a disagreement with the direction of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

He led a dramatic “march for justice” where armed Wagner mercenaries were seen speeding towards the Russian capital in June 2023.

As Mr Putin remained silent, the mutiny was suddenly aborted as Prigozhin ordered his troops to lay down their arms, before they were relocated to Belarus under a deal brokered by Alexander Lukashenko.

Two months later, Prigozhin plummeted from the sky while on board a business jet flying from Moscow to St Petersburg.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the downing of the aircraft and claimed hand grenades could have been let off by drunk passengers.

Sergei Skripal

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal, who were poisoned by Russian agents in 2018

Formerly a colonel with Russian military intelligence before leaving in 1999, Sergei Skripal went on to work at the country’s foreign ministry until 2003.

He was arrested in Moscow a year later and confessed to having been recruited by British intelligence in 1995. He said he had given information to British intelligence about Russian agents in Europe in return for around £79,300.

Mr Skripal was jailed but later released in a spy swap and moved to the UK.

In 2018, along with his daughter, he was poisoned with the nerve agent novichok but the pair survived the attack after a botched assassination attempt nearby Salisbury Cathedral.

The Kremlin denied that Russia was in any way involved in the poisoning, describing British accusations that an attack had been approved by senior Russian officials as “unacceptable”.

Ravil Maganov

Former first executive vice president of oil producer Lukoil Ravil Maganov with Mr Putin (via REUTERS)

Ravil Maganov, the chairman of the board of Russia’s second largest oil producer Lukoil, met a tragic end six months after he openly criticised the war in Ukraine.

In a statement in March 2022, the board called for the “soonest termination of the armed conflict” and expressed “sincere empathy for all victims”.

It added: “We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy.”

In September that year, 67-year-old Mr Maganov died after apparently falling from a sixth-floor window at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow.

Russian state news agency Tass claimed his death was a suicide.