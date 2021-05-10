Former chief doctor at hospital that treated Navalny found alive after disappearance

For many of Alexei Navalny’s supporters, the disappearance of Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief doctor responsible for the jailed opposition leader’s dubious post-nerve agent poisoning hospital care, fitted an obvious pattern.

At least two of his colleagues had, after all, died in the months following Mr Navalny’s treatment in August. And news that Mr Murakhovsky, since promoted to regional health minister, had gone missing on a hunting trip, could only interpreted in the most sinister fashion:

"The blood runs cold in my veins," wrote Navalny aide Maria Pevchikh in a tweet on Sunday.

But on Monday morning, less than a day after local authorities began a full rescue operation involving police, national guard, mountain rescue, helicopters and drones, it was announced that the former head doctor had in fact been found alive.

A spokesperson for the Omsk regional government said Mr Murakhovsky had stumbled upon a local village and was now in hospital undergoing checks.

Colleagues had earlier expressed puzzlement as to how the regional minister might have disappeared in what was considered a reasonably accessible part of the Taiga, north of the regional capital Omsk.

It was reported that he had lost contact with fellow hunters only four miles away from their hunting lodge — and had called them to say his off-road vehicle had stalled.

The group apparently began a search themselves on 8 May, before bringing in local authorities a day later.

As the story went viral, local media presented a range of possible explanations about what had happened in the forest: the minister, not known for hunting experience, had fallen into difficulties after drinking too much; he had broken something and then come across a bear; less likely, but not to be totally discounted, was foul play.

"It’s not unusual for dignitaries to die while on hunting expeditions here in Omsk — not all accidentally," Dmitry Petrenko, a politician and colleague, told a local journalist.

On one level, Mr Murakhovsky certainly knows what actually went on in the Omsk hospital between 20 and 22 August, when Mr Navalny’s life was likely saved from Novichok poisoning but doctors publicly refused to acknowledge the cause.

The then chief doctor will have been the main conduit between treating doctors and the strange officials who arrived at the hospital shortly after.

Mr Murakhovsky was first among those to put forward a theory that Mr Navalny’s coma had been caused not by a nerve agent, but by metabolistic problems caused by "low sugar levels”.

A police officer stands next to a car in front of a graffiti depicting jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. The graffiti reads: "The hero of the new age" (REUTERS)

But there were also several elements that made a hit job seem unlikely.

First, the former chief doctor was recently promoted to the job of regional health minister. Given a history of towing the line, he did not appear to be about to break cover with secrets about what went on in the Omsk hospital.

Second, the details of the Navalny poisoning operation are already in the public domain, following the extraordinary on-air confession of would-be assassin Konstantin Kudravtsev.

Third, the idea of an Omsk hospital conspiracy is also well developed in local, international and social media; any unusual incidents would immediately attract suspicion.

Mr Navalny was evacuated to Germany on 22 August despite Mr Murakhovsky’s public opposition. There, it was determined that the Kremlin critic had been poisoned by a military grade Novichok. In January, the opposition leader returned to Russia, only to be jailed on arrival.