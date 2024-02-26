Putin had Alexi Navalny killed to stop prisoner swap, ally claims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A plan to swap Alexei Navalny for a Russian FSB officer was in its “final stages” at the time of the opposition figure’s death – and Vladimir Putin killed him as the Russian leader couldn’t stand the thought of him being free, one of allies has claimed.

Speaking on YouTube, Maria Pevchikh, the chairwoman of Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said talks about exchanging Mr Navalny and two unnamed US nationals for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian FSB security service hit man in jail in Germany, was close just a day before his death.

Mr Navalny, 47, died at an Arctic penal colony on 16 February. Western leaders and Mr Navalny’s team have lined up to say Nalvny was killed and Putin was utimately responsible. Mr Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, said she was forced into signing a death certificate that stated that he died of natural causes.

“Alexei Navalny could be sitting in this seat right now, right today. That’s not a figure of speech, it could and should have happened,” said Ms Pevchikh.

“Navalny should have been out in the next few days because we got a decision about his exchange. In early February, Putin was offered to exchange the killer, FSB officer Vadim Krasikov, who’s serving time for a murder in Berlin, for two American citizens and Alexei Navalny.”

Ms Pevchikh did not name the two US nationals in contention to be swapped along with Navalny but the United States has said it is trying to return Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal and Paul Whelan, a former US marine.

Ms Pevchikh said she received confirmation that negotiations for the swap were in their final stages on the evening of 15 February.

She said she was later told that former Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich had offered the proposal to Vladimir Putin, though the billionaire has denied his involvement.

Ms Pevchikh accused Putin of killing Mr Navalny after discovering that Western governments were open to swapping Krasikov for him.

In her video, she described Putin’s thinking as follows: “I can’t tolerate Navalny being free. And since they’re willing to exchange Krasikov in principle, I just need to get rid of the bargaining chip. Then I’ll offer someone else when the time comes.”

It is unclear to what extent Western officials were involved in the proposals to swap Krasikov for Mr Navalny but Ms Pevchikh said US and German officials “had nodded their heads in understanding … made promises then done nothing”.

Lyubov Sobol, another member of Mr Navalny’s team, claimed she had “personally and repeatedly asked European and American politicians and officials to exchange Navalny”. Neither the US or German government has commented on these claims.

Ms Pevchikh said Mr Navalny’s allies had been working since the start of the Ukraine war on a plan to get him out of Russia.