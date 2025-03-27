Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Amsterdam stabbing - latest: Five people wounded and one arrested after mass knife attack near Dam Square

Cordon set up on both Sint Nicolaasstraat and Dam Square after stabbing in central Amsterdam

Athena Stavrou
Thursday 27 March 2025 16:30 GMT
Five people have been injured in a mass knife attack near Amsterdam ’s central Dam square, Dutch police have said.
Five people have been injured in a mass knife attack near Amsterdam ’s central Dam square, Dutch police have said. (AP)

Five people have been injured in a mass knife attack near Amsterdam’s central Dam square, Dutch police have said.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show a helicopter landing in the square, which is popular with tourists, with injured people being taken to hospital.

Police said a suspect has been arrested but the motive for the stabbing remains unclear. Detectives said they would be seeking to establish a motive as part of their investigation.

The stabbing is reported to have taken place shortly before 3:30pm local time, with De Telegraaf newspaper reporting that at least fourteen police cars and an officer on a motorcycle had swarmed the scene within 15 minutes.

The outlet cited a police spokesperson as saying that officers had received reports of a robbery.

Dam Square is an area popular with tourists visiting the Dutch capital. It is in the historic centre of the city and includes landmarks such as the Royal Palace.

Police press conference underway

Dutch police are currently holding a press conference, local media has reported.

Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reported that four civilians were seriously injured in the stabbing, with the suspect also having been injured.

He was arrested with the help of a bystander.

Police told reporters in Dam Square that the motive of the attack is still unclear.

Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 16:40

Authorities meeting now, followed by press briefing

Local media has reported that Dutch emergency services are currently meeting to discuss the earlier incident.

It is understood authorities will address the press after the meeting.

We will update you shortly.

Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 16:30

Girl and elderly woman among victims - local media

A girl and elderly woman were among the victims, eyewitnesses told the Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

“A boy then ran away,” one staff member at a nearby shop is reported to have told the Dutch news outlet.

An employee at a shop situated at the scene of the stabbing is reported to have told Algemeen Dagblad: “It was very frightening. Customers saw an elderly woman being stabbed in the back. She was with her husband. I only saw it when the woman was lying on the ground. It was very grim.”

A passerby who fled into a nearby shop after witnessing a woman being stabbed told the outlet: “The woman fell to the ground. I’m shaking all over, it could have been me. I was in shock.”

Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 16:19

Cordon lifted on Dam Square - reports

Local media outlets have now reported that the cordon on Dam Square has been lifted.

De Telegraaf newspaper said the square had reopened after it was closed to allow a helicopter to land.

It reportedly flew away at around 16:30pm local time.

Though the cordon has been lifted, several shops have closed their doors early including the nearby Primark.

Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 16:10

Latest pictures from Dam Square

Netherlands Stabbing
Netherlands Stabbing (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Netherlands Stabbing
Netherlands Stabbing (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Netherlands Stabbing
Netherlands Stabbing (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 16:07

Motive of attack unclear

Dutch police have said they are not certain what the motive of the attack was.

Detectives said they would be seeking to establish a motive as part of their investigation.

De Telegraaf newspaper cited a police spokesperson as saying that officers had received reports of a robbery.

Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 16:01

Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 15:50

Pictured: Dam Square cordoned off as ambulances attend scene

(ANP/Inter Visual Studio/AFP via)
(ANP/Inter Visual Studio/AFP via)
Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 15:46

Five injured in knife attack near Dam Square

Five people have been injured after a stabbing near Amsterdam’s central Dam square, police have said.

Police said a suspect has been arrested but said a motive for the stabbing remains unclear.

A large cordon has been set up on both Sint Nicolaasstraat and Dam Square, local media reported.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show a helicopter landing in the square, with injured people being taken to hospital.

The stabbing is reported to have taken place shortly before 3:30pm local time, with De Telegraaf newspaper reporting that at least fourteen police cars and an officer on a motorcycle had swarmed the scene within 15 minutes.

Athena Stavrou27 March 2025 15:43

