AP News Digest 3:40 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————

ONLY ON AP

—————————

RADICAL RIGHT-CRYPTOCURRENCY — Far-right provocateurs are raising millions in cryptocurrency from around the world. Among the most active is the founder of the Daily Stormer website, Andrew Anglin who has tapped a global network of supporters to take in at least 112 Bitcoin since January 2017, worth about $4.8 million today. By Erika Kinetz and Lori Hinnant. SENT: 2,920 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,030 words is also available.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET — Republican senators block a bill to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown are likely to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government. By Lisa Mascaro and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,070 words, photos, video. With CONGRESS-BUDGET-EXPLAINER — What’s behind all the drama in Congress?

CONGRESS-PENTAGON — Top Pentagon leaders appear before the Senate Armed Services Committee amid sharp criticism of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and the failure to anticipate the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country. By Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 680 words, photos. UPCOMING: 850 words after 9:30 a.m. hearing.

AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN — When the Taliban seized power, the operator of the only women’s shelter in a northern Afghan city ran away. Left abandoned were 20 women who had fled a variety of domestic horrors, some abused by husbands or family, others forced into early marriages with older men. Soon after, the Taliban arrived at the shelter in the city of Pul-e-Kumri. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 980 words, photos. With CHINA-NATO-AFGHANISTAN — China, NATO officials discuss Afghanistan, regional tensions.

R KELLY-BLACK WOMEN — Accusers and others demanding accountability for R&B superstar R. Kelly over allegations that he was abusing young women and girls for decades say it took so long to get to a guilty verdict in part because his targets were Black. By Deepti Hajela. SENT: 790 words, photos.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY-REPARATIONS — More than a year after Black Lives Matter protests launched a worldwide reckoning about the centuries of racism that Black people continue to face, the question of reparations emerged — unevenly — as a high-profile issue at this year’s largest gathering of world leaders. By Sally Ho. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

MOTHER AND SON KILLED — For the past century, the Murdaughs have steered much of the legal world in a remote corner of South Carolina. Now the family is entangled in a string of investigations into killings, stolen money, death coverups and a shooting on a lonely highway. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 1,260 words, photos.

————————————-

TRENDING NEWS

————————————-

NOEM-DAUGHTER-MEETING — As daughter sought state license, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem summoned agency head. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

———————————————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EASTERN EUROPE VACCINATION — Bulgaria and Romania are lagging dramatically behind as the EU’s two least-vaccinated nations, with just 22% and 33% of their adult populations fully inoculated. SENT: 850 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JAPAN — Japan is set to lift all coronavirus emergency measures when they expire later this week as the infections slow and the nation tries to reactivate its economy. SENT: 600 words, photos. With VIRUS-OUTBREAK-THE-LATEST.

—————————

NATIONAL

—————————

CAPITOL BREACH-TRIALS — In the nearly nine months since Jan. 6, federal agents have managed to track down and arrest more than 600 people across the U.S. believed to have joined in the riot at Capitol. Getting those cases swiftly to trial is proving to be an even bigger challenge. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photo by 6 a.m.

OBAMA LIBRARY — Former President Barack Obama’s presidential center will move another step closer to its brick-and-mortar future when ground is broken after years of reviews, other delays and local opposition. SENT: 390 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from 2:30 p.m. event.

MASSAGE BUSINESS SHOOTINGS — A man already sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting four people at a massage business outside Atlanta is set to enter a plea to shooting four others on the same day at two spas inside the city. SENT: 490 words, photos.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES — California firefighters battled fast-growing forest fires threatening giant sequoias and small communities in the Sierra Nevada and worked to fully surround a suspected arson wildfire that destroyed homes last week. SENT: 370 words, photos.

NEWSPAPER SHOOTING-SENTENCING — A man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper more than three years ago is scheduled to be sentenced for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history. SENT: 200 words, photo.

TEXAS EXECUTION — A Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing two Houston area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. SENT: 680 words, photo. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for 7 p.m.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired a short-range missile into the sea, its neighboring countries say, in the latest weapon tests by North Korea that has raised questions about the sincerity of its recent offer for talks with South Korea. SENT: 750 words, photos. With UN-GENERAL-ASSEMBLY-NORTH-KOREA — North Korea accuses U.S. of hostility, continues weapons tests.

DUBAI-EXPO 2020 — Delayed a year over the coronavirus pandemic, Dubai’s Expo 2020 opens Friday and puts this city-state all-in on its bet of billions of dollars that the world’s fair will boost its economy. SENT: 950 words, photos.

JAPAN-POLITICS-WHY-IT-MATTERS — The stakes are high as Japanese governing party members vote Wednesday for four candidates seeking to replace Yoshihide Suga as prime minister. SENT: 890 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-DAILY LIFE-PHOTO GALLERY — Over a month since Taliban rule, what does life look like in Afghanistan? SENT: 590 words, photos.

—————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————

FACEBOOK-MISINFORMATION-GERMANY — Days before Germany’s federal elections, Facebook removed a network of accounts that it said had spread COVID-19 misinformation and encouraged violent responses to COVID restrictions. A review of the content Facebook took down reveals it’s not any worse than many posts that remain on its platform. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FACEBOOK-INSTAGRAM-KIDS-EXPLAINER — Bowing — if only for a moment — to pressure from lawmakers, critics, the media and child development experts, Facebook says it will “pause" its work on a kids' version of its photo-oriented Instagram app. By Technology Writer Barbara Ortutay. UPCOMING: 950 words, photo by 6 a.m.

POWELL-YELLEN-CONGRESS — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will testify to a Senate committee about how economic stimulus plans enacted by Congress have supported the U.S. economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession. By Economic Writers Christopher Rugaber and Martin Crutsinger. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 10 a.m.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares mostly fell as concerns about China chipped away at investor optimism following a mixed finish on Wall Street. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 610 words, photos. With VIRUS OUTBREAK-EAST ASIA-ECONOMY — World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE — The Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for September. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 10 a.m., then expanded.

HOME PRICES — The Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for July is released. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. UPCOMING: 130 words after 9 a.m. release, then updated, photo.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

EAGLES-COWBOYS — Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns in his first home game since he suffered an ankle injury on the same field almost a year ago, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards for a score and the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Philadelphia Eagles 41-21. By Pro Football Writer Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 850 words, photos.

————————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————————-

MET-OPERA-OPENS — “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” became the first work by a Black composer in the 138-year history of the Metropolitan Opera as the company presented its first staged performance since March 2020 following a gap caused by the coronavirus. SENT: 700 words, photos.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.