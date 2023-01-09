Andrew Tate – live: Jailed influencer shares cryptic tweet as he is ‘rushed to hospital’
The Twitter account of far-right influencer Andrew Tate posted a cryptic message on Sunday as local media reported that he had been hospitalised in Romania.
Mr Tate, 36, and his brother Tristan Tate remain in custody in Romania after they were detained under human trafficking and rape charges. It is unclear whether the tweet was sent by Mr Tate himself or by someone else controlling his account.
The tweet read: “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”
The account also shared a link to a news item by a Romanian news outlet, Spy News, which reported on the hospitalisation.
The report mentioned that the hospital visit took place after the brothers were given routine medical checks in jail.
