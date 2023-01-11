Andrew Tate - live: Brothers lose Romanian court appeal against 30-day detention
Tate brothers appealed against their detention at a Bucharest court
A Romanian official said an appeals court has upheld the 30-day arrest of influencer Andrew Tate on charges of organised crime, human trafficking and rape.
Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said the court late on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Mr Tate against a judge’s earlier decision to extend his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.
Prosecutors can now seek to extend the detention period for the 36-year-old former kickboxer and controversial influencer to 180 days.
Mr Tate and his brother, who was arrested in the same operation, earlier appeared in a Bucharest appeals court to seek release after being held since 29 December.
On Monday, Mr Tate’s lawyer claimed there was “no evidence” to support the allegations against the influencer or his brother.
Eugen Vidineac, who represents both brothers, on Monday told Romanian newssite Gandul the defence had not been given the opportunity to study the prosecution file for the case. The lawyer also claimed that Mr Tate’s controversial online persona would not be valid evidence in a trial.
A pizza box did not tip Romanian law enforcement agencies to the whereabouts of misogynist influencer Andrew Tate before his arrest on human trafficking charges, according to officials.
Memes and a widely shared image of Mr Tate eating from a pizza box in a social media video response to climate activist Greta Thunberg drew speculation that the local pizza place gave away his location.
Alex Woodward has more:
Andrew Tate could now stay under arrest for three months
Following the court’s rejection of Andrew Tate’s appeal for his 30-day arrest extension to be overturned, the controversial influencer could now be held for up to 180 days under Romanian law.
Prosecutors can now request the further extension for Mr Tate, his brother and the two Romanian nationals arrested as part of the same investigation into organised crime, human trafficking and rape.
The lawyer representing social media personality Andrew Tate has claimed there is “no evidence” to support allegations of human trafficking, rape or organised crime against him.
Josh Payne reports:
Andrew Tate loses appeal against detention in human trafficking and rape case
Online misogynist Andrew Tate has lost his appeal against a judge’s decision to extent his arrest period from 24 hours to 30 days on charges of being part of an organised crime group, human trafficking and rape.
Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romanian anti-organised crime agency DIICOT, said a Bucharest appeals court late on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Mr Tate, his co-accused brother Tristan and two Romanian women arrested in the same police operation.
Prosecutors can now request detentions of up to 180 days for the four suspects.
The four have denied wrongdoing and their lawyers have claimed their is no evidence against them – though authorities said they had made the arrests based on accounts from six women.
ICYMI: Romanian authorities seize Andrew Tate’s car collection as investigation continues
Romanian authorities have seized a collection of cars belonging to misogynistic social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan (Maya Oppenheim writes).
It comes days after the 36-year-old self-avowed “success coach” was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.
Romanian authorities seized the car collection, estimated to be worth over five million euros, as well a number of buildings including one where the brothers lived and allegedly held six young women, according to a local news report.
Andrew Tate’s cars pictured at Bucharest home
Cars from Andrew Tate's cars collection, which were was seized by Romanian authorities, are seen at his home in Bucharest.
Authorities seized 15 cars, at least seven of which are owned by the Tate brothers – and more than 10 properties or land owned by companies registered to them – in connection with the investigation.
Andrew Tate posts cryptic Allah reference after appeal ruling
Following the rejection of his appeal, which lands him with at least three weeks more in jail, Andrew Tate’s Twitter account shared a quote which has been attributed to Abu Hurayra, one of the companions of the prophet Muhammad.
“When Allah said ‘I test only those I love.’ I took the pain like it was an honour - Abu Hurayrah,” Mr Tate wrote.
The influencer announced last year that he had converted to Islam.