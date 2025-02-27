Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have left Romania and are heading to the US, according to officials.

The brothers left the country after 5am local time this morning on a private jet from Baneasa airport. Local media reported the brothers were on a flight to Florida, citing “airport sources”.

The social media figure and his brother were first arrested in Romania three years ago, where they face trial on allegations of rape, trafficking minors and money laundering. They have denied all these claims.

They also denied allegations of rape and human trafficking in the UK, for which they are wanted by the police. Their extradition to the UK is set to be organised once their case in Romania finishes.

The Independent has reached out to Tate’s spokesperson for comment.

Romanian prosecutors approved the request of the internet personality to travel outside Romania pending criminal investigation, they said on Thursday.

The brothers had been banned from leaving Romania since December 2023, despite having dual UK-US nationality.

Romania’s prime minister Marcel Ciolacu denied being pressured by the US government to allow the brothers to travel.

During the US election, the Tate brothers supported Donald Trump and have seen widespread support on right-wing social media.

Tate’s accusers said they were “extremely concerned” about allegations that the Trump administration had pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions.

Four women, who alleged they were raped and coercively controlled by Tate, said they were “extremely concerned about reports that figures in Donald Trump’s administration are pressuring the Romanian authorities to relax travel restrictions on AndrewTate and his brother”.

They said: “We hope that the Romanian and the UK authorities will be left alone to do their jobs.”

The Tate brothers first moved to Romania in 2017, where they have lived in a large compound in Bucharest with armed guards.

He said the prospect of avoiding rape charges more easily was “probably 40 per cent of the reason” for moving to Central Europe.

Tate said: “I’m not a f***ing rapist, but I like the idea of just being able to do what I want. I like being free.

“If you’re a man living in England or Germany or America or any of the Western world right now you’ve decided to live in a country where any woman … at any point in the future can destroy your life.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.