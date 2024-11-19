Andrew Tate claims ‘monumental victory’ in human trafficking trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A court has ruled for the removal of some evidence collected against Andrew Tate in a human trafficking case, and gave prosecutors five days to decide if they will pursue the trial or withdraw the case.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects were officially indicted in June 2023 and the Bucharest court ruled the trial can start this April. The suspects deny any wrongdoing.

Tate has challenged the decision and on Tuesday the appeals court dealt a setback to the anti-organized crime prosecutors’ investigation, citing flaws in the indictment and legal rights violations.

The court ruled for the removal of several pieces of evidence from the case file, including statements given by two main alleged victims and witness testimonies from the Tate brothers, both of which it deemed inadmissible.

The court also said it found inconsistencies in the indictment file, including improper descriptions of the acts committed by the female suspects, missing details on the seizure of assets as well as prosecutors’ failure to properly explain the charges against Tate to one of the alleged victims.

“The current ruling will be sent to DIICOT (the investigation office) to fix the irregularities in the indictment and to specify within five days if they maintain the intent to send the suspects to trial or whether they withdraw the case,” the court ruling said.

open image in gallery Andrew Tate, center, and his brother Tristan, left, exit the Bucharest Tribunal in August ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The Tate brothers, both former kickboxers with dual U.S. and British citizenship, are the highest profile suspects facing trial for human trafficking in Romania.

“This is a monumental victory for our clients, who have maintained their innocence from the beginning,” Tate‘s lead attorney Eugen Vidineac said in a statement.

“The court’s decision to exclude key evidence and demand rectification of the indictment demonstrates the lack of substantiated claims against them.”

In a video posted on X, Tate said every single thing in the file was a lie and “the women lied”.

In August, prosecutors said they had started a second criminal investigation against the Tates and four other suspects on accusations of forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

The Tate brothers also have a British arrest warrant and will be extradited after Romanian trial proceedings finish, a court ruled in March.