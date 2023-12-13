Deputy editor of Putin’s favourite newspaper ‘found dead just one year after boss’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The deputy editor of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “favourite newspaper” has reportedly been found dead at her Moscow apartment.

Anna Tsavera was found by her parents at her home just one year after the mysterious death of her former boss Vladimir Sungorkin, police told Russian news agency TASS.

Ms Tsavera was the deputy editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, a daily tabloid newspaper described by Mr Putin as his “favourite newspaper”, according to a document from the European Commission.

Russian media outlet Baza, which has links to Russia’s security services, wrote on their Telegram channel that on 10 December, Ms Tsareva spoke with her parents on the phone and complained of feeling unwell.

She reportedly was working the next day, but in the evening her father and landlord found her dead in her bed.

A law enforcement spokesperson told TASS: “The body of 35-year-old Anna Tsareva was found in an apartment in a residential building.

In September, she wrote on Facebook that she had not had a day off since June nor any holiday since 2022 (Supplied)

“She didn’t make contact for a long time, her parents became worried and came to her apartment, where they found their daughter’s body. Before that, she said that she wasn’t feeling well and complained of a high temperature.”

Police have opened an investigation but initial reports suggest there were no signs of a struggle or a violent death.

Ms Tsavera had been in her role at the newspaper for six years.

In September, she wrote on Facebook that she had not had a day off since June nor any holiday since 2022.

Her boss Vladimir Sungorkin, 68, died suddenly during a business trip in September 2022.

Colleagues at Komsomolskaya Pravda wrote he died shortly after offering staff to “find a nice place somewhere” to stop for lunch. It was reported that about three minutes later he began to suffocate and by the time he was taken outside for fresh air he was already unconscious.

“The doctor who did the initial examination said that apparently, it was a stroke. But this is the initial conclusion,” his colleague wrote.

Mr Sungorkin was among the Russians sanctioned by the European Commission over the war who considered him “responsible for supporting actions and policies which undermine the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

Vladimir Putin has previously expressed his admiration for the newspaper both Ms Tsavera and Mr Sungorkin worked at (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The commission added that the newspaper “has been described also by President Vladimir Putin as his favourite newspaper”.

In 2020, Mr Putin wrote a statement congratulating the tabloid on their 95th anniversary.

“The legendary Komsomolka has travelled a long creative path over these years and has written brilliant unforgettable pages in the history of the Russian media,” the Russian president said.

He added: “It is crucial that the current staff of the newspaper pass on these traditions from generation to generation and strive to retain the newspaper’s flagship position in the Russia media market.”