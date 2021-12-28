AP News Digest 3 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

VIRUS OUTBEAK-THE UNVACCINATED — From South African undertakers to ultra-Orthodox Israeli rabbis, an unconventional cadre of people has joined global efforts to increase COVID vaccination rates. Launching campaigns that traditionally have been the realm of public health authorities, they’re opening church doors, going door to door, village to village, touting the benefits of vaccination, sometimes making shots available on the spot. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

LINDSEY VONN-AP DIARY — Lindsey Vonn details in a column for the AP the mental health challenges she faced after retiring from ski racing. The most successful female ski racer of all time says she needed to find a new outlet after releasing all her troubles on the mountain for so many years. By Lindsey Vonn. UPCOMING: 800 words by 6 a.m., photos.

ABORTION-STATE LEGISLATURES — An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in the coming year to severely restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade entirely is setting off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures. Republican-led legislatures are likely to press full bans that would take effect if Roe is tossed out, while Democratic-led ones will push for more robust protections. By Wilson Ring. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 9 a.m., photos, graphic.

US-AFGHAN REFUGEES-THE HELPERS — Tram Pham tears up recalling how tough life was at first in the United States. As a 22-year-old refugee from Vietnam, she recalls the unexpected joy when a nurse spoke to her in Vietnamese to guide her through a medical screening. Nearly three decades later, Pham hopes to pay that comfort forward as a registered nurse at the same San Jose, California, clinic that treated her family and now is facing an influx of people from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August. By Janie Har. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

FLU SEASON — The U.S. flu season has arrived on schedule after taking a year off, with flu hospitalizations rising and two child deaths reported. SENT: 380 words.

NEW ZEALAND-OBIT-KERI HULME — Keri Hulme, a New Zealander whose 1984 debut novel “The Bone People" won the Man Booker Prize, has died. She was 74. SENT: 200 words.

ORANGUTAN-TWINS-NEW ORLEANS — A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans gives birth to a healthy male baby, but his twin brother died in the womb, zoo officials say. SENT: 520 words, photos.

DENVER SHOOTING RAMPAGE — Police say a shooter has killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area. Lakewood police say the suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings. SENT: 70 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-US — Dr. Anthony Fauci the top U.S. infectious disease expert, says the nation should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel as coronavirus infections surge. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVY SHIP — About two dozen sailors on a U.S. Navy warship — or roughly 25% of the crew — test positive for COVID-19, keeping the ship sidelined in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. SENT: 520 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Australia’s Victoria and Queensland states have reported record levels of new daily coronavirus infections as pressure on testing centers prompts calls for wider use of rapid antigen tests. SENT: 420 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE UNVACCINATED-ISRAEL — Hundreds of thousands of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews have yet to receive their COVID-19 shots. The community has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country despite being pummeled by the virus throughout the pandemic. By Tia Goldenberg. SENT: 830 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-THE ACCIDENTAL VIP — New York nurse Sandra Lindsay became a vaccine activist after being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a COVID-19 shot a year ago. In the months since, Lindsay has appeared on panels, in Zoom town halls and at other events in the U.S. and in Jamaica where she is from, to address questions and fears about the shots. SENT: 520 words, photos.

BIDEN-DEFENSE SPENDING — President Biden signs the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOUTH AFRICA-TUTU — Memorials and tributes continue for the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died at age 90 on Sunday. UPCOMING: 600 words by 5 a.m., photos. With SOUTH AFRICA-TUTU EVENTS (sent).

ARGENTINA-EVANGELICAL-PRISONS — Evangelical pastors have become increasingly influential inside Argentine prisons, especially in Santa Fe province. Officials there say about 40% of inmates live in cellblocks run on evangelical rules. SENT: 1,570 words, photos.

IRAN-NUCLEAR — Israel’s prime minister says he doesn’t oppose a “good” nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Naftali Bennett spoke on Tuesday, a day after negotiators from Iran and five world powers resumed talks on restoring Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal. SENT: 430 words, photos.

NKOREA-POLITICAL CONFERENCE — North Korea says it has opened a key political conference to review past projects and discuss new policies amid the pandemic and a diplomatic deadlock with the U.S. SENT: 300 words.

NATO-AIR — NATO fighter jets were scrambled hundreds of times this year to intercept aircraft, most of them Russian warplanes in northwest Europe that were flying too close to the airspace of its member countries, the military organization says. SENT: 200 words.

MEXICO-REFERENDUM DISPUTE — A referendum allowing Mexicans to vote midterm on whether the president should remain in office has become a political football involving all three branches of government. SENT: 360 words, photo.

MIGRATION-BELARUS-PHOTO GALLERY — Hundreds of migrants remain stuck in Belarus, in a warehouse facility at the border with Poland. SENT: 710 words, photos.

SYRIA-ISRAEL-ATTACK — Syria media are reporting that Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the port of Latakia, igniting a fire in the containers area. The early Tuesday strike was the second such attack on the vital facility this month. SENT: 330 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES-STORE SHOOTING — Video released Monday shows Los Angeles police firing at a man suspected of assaulting customers last week at a clothing store, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl who had been hiding in a dressing room and was struck by a bullet that went through a wall. SENT: 810 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-MAXWELL TRIAL — The jury considering the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell at her sex trafficking trial finishes a third full day of deliberations with no sign that a verdict is near. SENT: 460 words, photos.

WINTER WEATHER — Severe weather sweeping parts of the U.S. has brought frigid temperatures to the Pacific Northwest and heavy snow to mountains in Northern California and Nevada. SENT: 710 words, photos.

FOUR SLAIN-NORTH DAKOTA — A man scheduled for sentencing in the stabbing and shooting deaths of four people at a North Dakota property management firm is facing life in prison without parole. SENT: 330 words, photos.

HIT AND RUN-CHILDREN KILLED — Two children were killed and another four children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida. SENT: 290 words.

SIRHAN SIRHAN-PAROLE — California’s governor must soon decide whether to free one of America’s most notorious assassins, a decision he has said evokes one of the darkest periods in the nation’s history. UPCOMING: 800 words by noon, photos.

CHINA-US-CHIP BATTLE — China’s ruling Communist Party presses entrepreneurs to make the country a “technology superpower” that doesn’t need the United States or other foreign suppliers. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

THERANOS FOUNDER-FRAUD TRIAL — The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes completes a fourth day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. By Technology Writer Michael Liedtke. SENT: 400 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are rising although optimism set off by a rally on Wall Street was dampened by concerns about the potential impact of the omicron coronavirus variant. Benchmarks rose in Japan, South Korea and China. Markets were closed in Australia for a national holiday. Stocks made steady gains on Wall Street, enough to mark another record high for the S&P 500 index. SENT: 540 words, photos.

DOLPHINS-SAINTS — Rookie sensation Jaylen Waddle returned from the COVID-19 list to catch 10 passes for 92 yards and touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins beat the short-handed New Orleans Saints 20-3. Miami became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row. Nik Needham intercepted Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to help to help Miami become one of four 8-7 teams in contention for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC. SENT: 850 words, photos.

